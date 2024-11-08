Peter Zeihan Says BRICS Replacing USD Is a Fringe Idea

Peter Zeihan’s talk in this clip is about BRICS taking the place of the US dollar. As he said, there is nothing to replace the USD right now. He says it’s nonsense to think BRICS will take over and usher in a New World Order.

During the 2023 South African summit, he said the South African, Indian, and Chinese delegations said they had no interest in replacing the USD with a BRICS currency. Can we take that to the bank?

He said the idea of the BRICS currency taking over is on the fringes of the financial world and elaborated from there.

See what you think. His last prediction was Donald Trump would lose in a landslide.

Watch: