Biden’s Flip Flopping Moral Core

Roe v. Wade was not a “well-reasoned” decision, said Joe Biden when he could still function mentally (watch the clip). That is true. It is not a well-reasoned decision. It’s not a human right, but it is something the people should vote on a state-by-state basis.

Overturning it does nothing to abortion. Abortions will still take place as they do now. Some states will put restrictions on abortion and others will loosen restrictions.

Only a handful of countries are as barbaric as the United States when it comes to unborn babies.

Biden used to know the truth:

1974: Biden says he “didn’t think a woman had the sole right to say what happened to her body.”

1980s: Votes to let states overturn Roe v. Wade.

2006: Says abortion is “always a tragedy” and “we should be focusing on how to limit the number of abortions.” He did not view abortion as a choice.

In 1986 Joe Biden said that there is “overwhelming, universal criticism” from both sides of the debate that Roe v. Wade was not a well reasoned decision. pic.twitter.com/8ZxKjCEtVd — Maze (@mazemoore) May 4, 2022

When he had a more sane opinion.

These are the limits for ten other countries. Don’t doubt that we are extreme (Canada, North Korea, China, and three others have evil laws like ours).

Russia 12 weeks Thailand 12 weeks Cambodia 14 weeks Spain 14 weeks France 14 weeks Germany 14 weeks Sweden 18 weeks Italy 13 weeks Ireland 12 weeks Iceland 22 weeks

