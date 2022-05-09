Biden’s Flip Flopping Moral Core

Roe v. Wade was not a “well-reasoned” decision, said Joe Biden when he could still function mentally (watch the clip). That is true. It is not a well-reasoned decision. It’s not a human right, but it is something the people should vote on a state-by-state basis.
Overturning it does nothing to abortion. Abortions will still take place as they do now. Some states will put restrictions on abortion and others will loosen restrictions.
Only a handful of countries are as barbaric as the United States when it comes to unborn babies.
Biden used to know the truth:
1974: Biden says he “didn’t think a woman had the sole right to say what happened to her body.”
1980s: Votes to let states overturn Roe v. Wade.
2006: Says abortion is “always a tragedy” and “we should be focusing on how to limit the number of abortions.” He did not view abortion as a choice.
In 1986 Joe Biden said that there is “overwhelming, universal criticism” from both sides of the debate that Roe v. Wade was not a well reasoned decision. pic.twitter.com/8ZxKjCEtVd
— Maze (@mazemoore) May 4, 2022
When he had a more sane opinion.
2006. Joe Biden on abortion. pic.twitter.com/XbKO3EdQyn
— Maze (@mazemoore) May 3, 2022
These are the limits for ten other countries. Don’t doubt that we are extreme (Canada, North Korea, China, and three others have evil laws like ours).
|Russia
|12 weeks
|Thailand
|12 weeks
|Cambodia
|14 weeks
|Spain
|14 weeks
|France
|14 weeks
|Germany
|14 weeks
|Sweden
|18 weeks
|Italy
|13 weeks
|Ireland
|12 weeks
|Iceland
|22 weeks
Traitor Joe doesn’t have a Moral Core. It looks like he has been for sale his whole career.