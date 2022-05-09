How Socialism Is Working Out in Sweden

This Swedish political leader said he will not accept his two-year-old growing up in a Muslim Sweden. His concern is that the Islamists will be in control if the influx continues.

This is just one by-product of Swedish socialism.

Sweden has a lot of problems with Islamists not assimilating.

Peter Imanuelson – who goes by the name Peter Sweden – said his homeland Sweden “has seen an upward trend in the rape statistics for a long time now. Actually, not even an upward trend. More like an absolute skyrocket in the worst way possible.”

“In the year of 1975, Sweden had 421 reported rapes for the whole year. Fast forward to 2021 and that same number has gone up to a shocking 9,668.”

In this altercation, the police tried to stop radicals from lighting fires, and a fight ensued. They don’t care if they are police — they don’t have authority with the unassimilated.

“That’s an increase of over 2200% in 46 years! That is a catastrophe.”

“Sweden brands itself as a feminist country where they care about women’s rights, but this disaster that is mostly affecting women is being ignored. Why is that?

“In fact, the number of rapes in Sweden the last 5 years might actually shock you. Now, keep in mind that Sweden is a small country with a population of only 10 million people.

“There are a lot of riots and there are no-go zones.”

On Thursday and Good Friday, Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the Danish Stram Kurs political party, scheduled protests in Sweden against Islamic Supremacy. Paludan organized demonstrations in some of the country’s most dangerous, immigrant-dense areas, widely considered no-go-zones.

