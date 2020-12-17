CBS report: there was foreign interference in the election in November

CBS News reporter Catherine Herridge said on air that DNI John Ratcliffe said foreign actors, Iran, Russia, and China, interfered in the election in November.

We just heard during the Senate Homeland Security and Government hearing today from fired Chris Krebs that there was no foreign interference.

A report is due out in January.

Watch:

The ODNI report will not meet the December 18 deadline, and the report will come out in January. What if they say foreign actors manipulated ballots? Just wondering.

“to submit the IC’s classified assessment on foreign threats to the 2020 U.S. elections. The IC has received relevant reporting since the election and a number of agencies have not finished coordinating on the product.” (2/3) — Office of the DNI (@ODNIgov) December 16, 2020

“The DNI is committed to providing this report to our customers expeditiously.” (3/3) — Office of the DNI (@ODNIgov) December 16, 2020