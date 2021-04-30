Biden’s getting a cat and says Trump caused the border crisis









On Friday’s NBC’s Today Show, Biden used the far-Left venue to blame the border mess on Trump policies. We’re serious. It’s not his policies that invited illegals to flood into the country, according to Biden whose comments went unchallenged.

To provide some background information. Biden killed the Remain in Mexico policy, the deal with the Central American nations, told everyone in the world under 18 years of age they can come here and won’t be sent back, protects sanctuary cities, and keeps most criminals. He sent guidance memos to the Border Patrol and ICE keeping them from doing their job. And he promised free everything to all illegals who get into the country.

But more importantly, if we are to believe NBC reporting, the White House gave candies out to children and Biden is really adopting a cat.

Hopefully, it won’t attack agents like his dog.

NBC ‘News’ didn’t question an absolutely absurd thing he said.

Biden said his administration inherited “one god-awful mess at the border” from former President Donald Trump. He said it’s the result of “the failure to have a real transition — cooperation from the last administration, like every other administration has done.”

He is telling the transition lie again that many have debunked more than once.

“The two departments that didn’t give us access to virtually anything were the immigration and the Defense Department,” said Biden, who added that his team didn’t know until he was sworn into office that Trump had fired many people from those departments and they were “understaffed considerably.”

He said they are struggling to unite families. That could be because a lot of the children were sold or loaned to cartels. Many parents don’t want them back so we’ve got them.

