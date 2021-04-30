Blackface Behar whitesplains systemic racism to a black man









A wealthy, privileged, arrogant, elderly, white woman of nearly 80 years, seeks to teach a black man about racism and systemic racism. Ms. Behar did so from her multi-million dollar position on the dumbed-down ladies’ show, The View.

You just can’t make this stuff up.

Joyless Behar trended on Twitter with the usually divided nation comments but mostly favoring the Left since it’s Twitter.

The puffed-up, self-deluded Joyless took issue with Senator Tim Scott saying America is not a racist country by explaining to him that he doesn’t “understand” what “systemic racism” means.

Uh, okay.

“Now, Tim Scott, he does not seem to understand — and a lot of them don’t seem to understand the difference between a racist country and a systemic — systemic racism,” The View co-host said Thursday. “They don’t seem to get the difference. Maybe it’s not a racist country. Maybe Americans, the majority, are not racist. But we live in a country with systemic racism.”

Her claim is that systemic racism relates to housing, education, and other factors.

“The fact that Tim Scott cannot acknowledge this is appalling,” Behar said. “How can you go out there and say that when you just said two minutes ago that you were the object and the victim of discrimination? And then, he says this is not a racist country. At least acknowledge that there is systemic racism. That’s what I wanted to hear from him, and he didn’t say it.”

DEMOCRAT JIM CROW LAWS

We are NOT a racist country. We have laws protecting minorities in housing, education, et cetera. It’s not as it was under Democrat Jim Crow laws — separate but equal. That did tremendous damage to black people.

Their schools floundered and their neighborhoods deteriorated. Some of that now is due to the breakdown of the family and their gang-influenced areas. Much of it is also due to the inheritance of white Jim Crown laws.

It’s not in the system now. Truly, many minorities don’t want to live with whites, but they can if they want to. We were making a lot of progress, which is what Tim Scott was explaining, but she’s a dope.

We still need to get better but we are not systemically racist against blacks or other minorities, just whites.

The Left has cleverly combined all minorities into the black experience of slavery that should only belong to blacks. They are the only ones who suffered under slavery and who deserve to be helped. It was their heritage only. You don’t make it better by dividing us and driving a race war with reparations and other nonsense.

Watch the arrogant Joyless, a hideous creature:

.@JoyVBehar shares her takeaways from Pres. Biden’s “brilliant” joint address to Congress and what she wanted to hear from Sen. Tim Scott’s GOP rebuttal but didn’t. “A lot of them don’t seem to understand the difference between a racist country and systemic racism.” pic.twitter.com/ZSKY269nO6 — The View (@TheView) April 29, 2021

Here she is in blackface:

