Biden’s hard-left amnesty plan will replace Americans, forming a country within a country

Every illegal alien who made it into the country by January 1st will be eligible for amnesty according to Joe Biden’s communistic immigration plan. It is designed to fundamentally transform the country. Biden’s Marxist press secretary said immigration is part of racial equity.

Aliens will be called noncitizens.

Biden has already ended deportations, even of criminals, and will soon order every person released.

TENS OF MILLIONS OF FOREIGNERS WILL DECIDE AMERICA’S PATH GOING FORWARD

The centerpiece of the plan from Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris is the eight-year pathway, which would put millions of qualifying immigrants in a temporary status for five years and then grant them a green card once they meet certain requirements such as a background check and payment of taxes. They would be able to apply for citizenship three years later, The Washington Post reports.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals will immediately be able to apply for a Green Card (a quick path to citizenship).

Farmworkers will get permanent legal residency.

Migrants from disaster-ravaged lands can apply for a Green Card immediately.

That signals the end of Republicans ever winning another election. That is what this is all about. Democrats don’t care about these people. They need them as an underclass and they are using them to replace American workers and Americans in general.

His plan includes making illegal aliens into refugees and asylum seekers.

The Biden handlers also want to reinstate the program allowing Central American minors to come in and receive citizenship (many who came in were gang members). He also wants to allow all the relatives of these residents to come in legally.

STUDYING THE OBVIOUS

Biden’s plan calls for large sums of money to study and finance the dictators in the countries sending the aliens. It’s allegedly to study the causes of illegal immigration, but the biggest cause is Democrat policies offering free healthcare, social security, jobs, housing, food, and so on.

As for security, there will be no wall. Walls only work in D.C. They will put in some equipment, but they aren’t talking about more agents.

The plan increases key employment- and family-based visas and gives the visas to their families. This is a path to citizenship. There really won’t be any visa limits.

Doctoral graduates in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics fields also are exempted from visa limits.

He plans to open up legal immigration, especially of Muslims.

It’s fully open borders.

If the legislation fails, they will likely move to Executive Actions.

A COUNTRY WITHIN A COUNTRY

This is a plan to replace Americans, ensure a permanent Democrat electoral majority, and it will flood the country with criminals and needy people. It’s a recipe for financial disaster in a country on the brink.

Back in 2015, a radio host was inadvertently allowed to listen in on a phone conversation with White House staff. They discussed a country within a country and replacing Americans with foreigners. It might have come to pass.

When you combine all this with the current demonization of white people and the favoring of minorities, one might assume it’s happening.

