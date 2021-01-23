Leaked doc shows Pence’s COS wanted Trump to hire Hunter’s friend Frank Luntz

Former Vice President Pence hired or talked Trump into hiring anti-Trumpers. Pence knew a lot of swamp creatures. His Chief of Staff at one point wanted then-President Trump to hire a friend of the Biden family.

The National Pulse reported seeing a leaked document from the U.S. State Department appearing to show Vice President Pence’s Chief of Staff Marc Short recommending Frank Luntz for the role of Under Secretary of Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs.

Luntz has a close relationship with Hunter Biden as we know from Hunter’s laptop.

According to Short, the position aims to “lead America’s public diplomacy outreach, which includes messaging to counter-terrorism and violent extremism.”

President Trump viewed Short as partly responsible for Pence’s certification of electors on January 6th and revoked his White House access in response.

Short described Luntz’s previous work in “PR” and as a “GOP Political Pollster” as reasons to hire him.

“Support the achievement of U.S. foreign policy goals and objectives, advance national interests, and enhance national security by informing and influencing foreign publics and [missing] by expanding and strengthening the relationship between the people and Government of the United States and citizens of the rest of the world,” the document adds as the “key issue” for the position.

Aside from the ties to the Biden family, Luntz is no friend to Donald Trump. He’s a biased pollster and always wrong.

One of the biggest problems Trump had was his staff was filled with RINOs and never Trumpers. Pence hired some of them.

