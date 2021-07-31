Biden’s heading for lockdowns! Adams says ‘freedom argument is bunk’

















Maskless and not social distancing, Joe Biden was on his way to Camp David this afternoon when he was asked about the imposition of more COVID restrictions on the American people.

REPORTER: Should Americans expect more restrictions because of COVID?

BIDEN: “In all probability. By the way, we had a good day yesterday, almost a million people got vaccinated,” Biden replied. “About half of million of those people for the first time, and for the second shot. And so, I’m hopeful that people are beginning to realize how essential it is to move.”

“Mr. President, [inaudible] Are you satisfied…” the reporter added.

“We’re in process,” Biden added. “And I’m hopeful. Thank you.”

Watch:

FREEDOM ARGUMENT IS BUNK

Former Surgeon General Jerome Adams said on CNN, “As I said last week, more mitigation. And as I’m telling you this week, I am predicting closures, in the future, because we are not going to be able to rein this variant back in, before we get enough spread that’s going to start causing closures, again.”

He called the freedom argument “bunk.”

“Our freedoms are being impinged upon because we have far too many people unvaccinated.”

No, silly, the government is impinging on our freedoms. Don’t lie doctor.

Watch:

