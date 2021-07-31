Biden’s heading for lockdowns! Adams says ‘freedom argument is bunk’

Maskless and not social distancing, Joe Biden was on his way to Camp David this afternoon when he was asked about the imposition of more COVID restrictions on the American people.
REPORTER: Should Americans expect more restrictions because of COVID?
BIDEN: “In all probability. By the way, we had a good day yesterday, almost a million people got vaccinated,” Biden replied. “About half of million of those people for the first time, and for the second shot. And so, I’m hopeful that people are beginning to realize how essential it is to move.”
“Mr. President, [inaudible] Are you satisfied…” the reporter added.
“We’re in process,” Biden added. “And I’m hopeful. Thank you.”
Watch:
FREEDOM ARGUMENT IS BUNK
Former Surgeon General Jerome Adams said on CNN, “As I said last week, more mitigation. And as I’m telling you this week, I am predicting closures, in the future, because we are not going to be able to rein this variant back in, before we get enough spread that’s going to start causing closures, again.”
He called the freedom argument “bunk.”
“Our freedoms are being impinged upon because we have far too many people unvaccinated.”
No, silly, the government is impinging on our freedoms. Don’t lie doctor.
It is indeed brutal to kill one or two hundred million Americans. But that is the only path that will secure a Chinese century, a century in which the CCP leads the world. We, as revolutionary humanitarians, do not want deaths, But if history confronts us with a choice between deaths of Chinese and those of Americans, we’d have to pick the latter, as, for us, it is more important to safeguard the lives of the Chinese people and the life of our Party. The last problem I want to talk about is of firmly seizing the preparations for military battle. The central committee believes, as long as we resolve the United States problem at one blow, our domestic problems will all be readily solved. Therefore, our military battle preparation appears to aim at Taiwan, but in fact is aimed at the United States, and the preparation is far beyond the scope of attacking aircraft carriers or satellites. Marxism pointed out that violence is the midwife for the birth of the new society. Therefore war is the midwife for the birth of China’s century.
Comrade Chi Haotianthe Vice-Chairman of China’s Military Commission, December, 2005.
Half the people in America scratch their heads in wonderment concerning the Biden Administration. How did Joe Biden, after 47 years of accomplishing about as much as a chicken scratching in the dirt for worms, ascend to the presidency of the United States?
It brings to mind the story of the “Post Turtle.” An old Virginia farmer sat in his doctor’s office when the doc asked him his opinion about Joe Biden and his role as our new president.
The farmer said, “Well, ya know, Biden is a ‘Post Turtle.'”
Not being familiar with the term, the doctor asked him, “What is a ‘post turtle’?”
The old man said, “When you’re driving down a country road and you come across a fence post with a turtle balanced on top, that’s a ‘post turtle’.”
The doc looked puzzled, so the farmer explained, “Well, you know he didn’t get up there by himself. He doesn’t belong up there. He doesn’t know what to do while he’s up there. He’s elevated beyond his ability to function, and you just wonder what kind of a dumb ass put him up there in the first place.”
That my friends, is President Post Turtle Biden.
Frosty Woolridge (h/t-J Rense)
Love it !!!
With the information now available about the danger and ineffectiveness of the vaccines, one would have to be a total fool to voluntarily have this poison injected into their body. Several states have now reversed their ignorant and/or outright stupid bans on HCQ to effectively treat COVID symptoms. If your state hasn’t then write to your governor and demand HCQ and Ivermectin be allowed as treatments.
Questions for all of those who believe the vaccines work and you took it: If it works why are you on board with wearing a mask? If it works and you’re protected then why do you care if I don’t take it? If the vaccine works I can’t give COVID to you if you’re inoculated. If I can then the vaccine does not work and big pharma and the government played you for a chump.