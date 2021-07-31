CDC Director says she didn’t mean what she clearly said about mandating vaccines

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky wants you to believe she didn’t mean there would be a federal mandate to vaccinate Americans.
“To clarify,” Walensky tweeted, “There will be no nationwide mandate. I was referring to mandates by private institutions and portions of the federal government. There will be no federal mandate.”
— Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH (@CDCDirector) July 30, 2021
This is the exchange and Bret Baier was clear.
“Are you for mandating a vaccine on a federal level?” Baier asked her.
“Ummm. That’s something that I think the administration is looking into. It’s something that I think we are looking to see approval of from the vaccine,” Walensky replied. “Overall, I think in general, I am all for more vaccination. But, I have nothing further to say on that except that we are looking into those policies.”
Some of us have an attention span beyond soundbite level and are enjoying the belly laughs of the most gutless clueless feckless traitorous regime in American history.
Be not afraid, these commie cretins couldn’t run a brothel on the grounds of a lumber mill.
