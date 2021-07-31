CDC Director says she didn’t mean what she clearly said about mandating vaccines

















CDC Director Rochelle Walensky wants you to believe she didn’t mean there would be a federal mandate to vaccinate Americans.

“To clarify,” Walensky tweeted, “There will be no nationwide mandate. I was referring to mandates by private institutions and portions of the federal government. There will be no federal mandate.”

.@BerkeleyJr To clarify: There will be no nationwide mandate. I was referring to mandates by private institutions and portions of the federal government. There will be no federal mandate. — Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH (@CDCDirector) July 30, 2021

This is the exchange and Bret Baier was clear.

“Are you for mandating a vaccine on a federal level?” Baier asked her.

“Ummm. That’s something that I think the administration is looking into. It’s something that I think we are looking to see approval of from the vaccine,” Walensky replied. “Overall, I think in general, I am all for more vaccination. But, I have nothing further to say on that except that we are looking into those policies.”

