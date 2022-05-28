Biden Gives Embarrassing Commencement Speeches

Unabashedly, Biden gave embarrassing commencement speeches at the Naval Academy and at the University of Delaware.

At the Naval Academy, Joe Biden did his whispering thing again. He whispered to the graduates that he is their “Commander-in-Chief”. He looks so strange when he does that.

He should stay away from all public speaking engagements as he did during his campaign.

Also, during his commencement speech at the University of Delaware, he again lied and claimed Trump supporters killed police officers on J6. That is simply not true. His lying is embarrassing and the media rarely notices.

Watch:

Why does he do this? pic.twitter.com/yoSIdehJ26 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 27, 2022

He also claimed he was appointed to the Naval Academy in 1965. What do foreign leaders think when they hear this? His inability to think and speak rationally is causing serious harm to this country.

Again, he’s also embarrassing.

Joe Biden falsely claimed he “was appointed to the [Naval] Academy in 1965” while speaking to Naval Academy graduates today. Biden graduated from the University of Delaware in 1965, making that impossible. pic.twitter.com/oSTmjeqSLb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 27, 2022

Even though he was embarrassingly dishonest during the commencement at the University of Delaware, he appeared to win over the crowd. The people love him in Delaware.

During the commencement, he said:

A mob of insurrectionists stormed the Capitol, the very citadel of democracy. Imagine what you’d be thinking today if you had heard this morning before you got here that a group of a thousand people broke down the doors of the parliament of Great Britain, killed two police officers, smashed and ransacked the office of members of the British Parliament or any other, what would you think? What would you think?

It wasn’t an insurrection. It was a rally with a small number of those in attendance who rioted.

As for officers who sadly died. Officer Sicknick died of a stroke and four officers committed suicide after the J6 event.

Related