Biden’s highly frustrated because Trump gets more airtime & he’s stuck in his house

Democrats are pushing for all mail-in voting allegedly due to the virus. That would certainly help the Democrats and Joe Biden. He needs all the help he can get. The Biden campaign is “super frustrated,” complaining that Joe can’t get a platform since President Trump dominates.

MSNBC’s John Heilemann said Friday that Joe Biden “is in a terrible position” politically given the coronavirus crisis because he largely “he doesn’t have a platform” and has been largely sidelined.

“Frustration levels are super high there,” Heilemann said during an interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” when asked about the feeling inside the Biden’s presidential campaign.

“The reality is that the former vice president is in a terrible position. In the sense that he doesn’t have a platform. He doesn’t have real standing in this crisis,” Heilemann said.

“So you look at, obviously, Donald Trump, who has the ability to dominate, for good or bad, has the ability to dominate coverage,” he continued. “He’s in the middle of the entire thing and will have this big platform and megaphone, bigger than ever. You also have governors, officeholders, who are dealing with this on the front line.”

HE IS SPEAKING FROM HIS HOME

Biden is giving “shadow coronavirus briefings” from his Delaware home and they are not going well. Our opinion here is that he’s bombing because he can’t even speak in a controlled setting with a written speech, teleprompters, and campaign people helping him.

It’s not the fact that he is speaking from his home, it’s what he is saying and how he is saying it.

The campaign is upset that Andrew Cuomo has a bigger platform and that Bernie Sanders is still out there.

They are also unhappy about the President’s daily briefings.

Biden has 74% support from his followers and Trump has 86%, according to the Hill, if you want to believe that.

Joe Biden: “Yesterday the Trump Administration suggested that I should call the President and offer to help. Well I’m happy to hear he’ll take my call. My team’s working with him to set such a call up.” https://t.co/2iExfXKTYq pic.twitter.com/GxEkCIAaJo — The Hill (@thehill) April 3, 2020

The funniest thing is Biden copied the President’s plan. He is calling for things Donald Trump has already done.

Biden said, “The first thing this president did, maybe not the first but very first, he eliminated the office [even the AP said this is a lie], took it out of the White House. He, in addition to that, when we were talking about early on in this crisis, we said — I said, among others, that, you know, you should get into China, get our experts there, we have the best in the world, get them in so we know what’s actually happening [He tried and China wouldn’t let our experts in]. There was no effort to do that. He didn’t put any pressure on Xi [He put a lot of pressure on Xi]. I guess because of his trade deal, which wasn’t much of a deal. And in addition to that, what happened was, we had one person in country was working — he pulled him out of the country,” the Washington Post reported he said.

He plagiarized Trump’s entire plan. Click this link and read the second half of the article.