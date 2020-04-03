Cali’s economy is fully shut down over 4 extra deaths on average

Historian and author Victor Davis Hanson was on The Ingraham Angle last night and a number of things she said stood out.

As he said, per capita, we are doing pretty well. To use this virus to transform the greatest economy we ever had is a mistake, Hanson explained.

Laura Ingraham noted that Cuomo said we will never go back to normal. Hanson said Mr. Cuomo doesn’t think the status quo is helping his agenda and the election.

The crisis has been weaponized and people are emphasizing the downside to push their agenda. Political correctness is silencing us.

California has the fifth-largest economy and less than 250 deaths. Still, they shut down the economy completely.

Read what he said, or watch him, this quote comes at the end:

“Laura, I’m sitting in a state that’s the fifth largest economy in the world that’s completely shut down. And we’ve suffered less than 250 deaths. So we have about 3 million people, 3 people per million that have died. We have twice the population of New York and we’ve suffered one-tenth the deaths and one-twentieth the deaths on a per capita basis. And so this one size fits all is absolutely insane. There are individual conditions. Many of which we don’t know, but we do know the results and California should be treated in a different way than New York City. And that means that we could have a graduated return to some type of normalcy. And, because, we don’t shut down the greatest economy in the United States in California because we have have 3 people per million die and that’s just a fact of life when we have 760 people in California dying every day and during this crisis, we have about four extra on average.”

Watch:

One size fits all doesn’t work.

There is a lot of scheming and the virus is being used. The left wants us to nationalize companies to control the virus or is it to fundamentally transform us?

The models that caused us to shut down the nation are wrong. Dr. Fauci has been wrong repeatedly. He said 100,000 to 200,000 would die after saying 2.2 million would die. Now he’s saying 84,000. They keep changing the models to fit reality. The models are wrong, yet we are destroying the economy over it. These are just as reliable as the models they are using for climate change/global warming/the weather.

He said we have to keep everything shut down until there are no new deaths for a period of time. That’s absurd.

Dr. Fauci, as bright and as nice as he is, can be fallible. In fact, he said on January 21st that the virus was nothing to worry about. He listened to the Communists and to WHO — they lied. He is still listening to them.

Democrats seem happy with the economy shut down. Why is that, do you think?

Here’s a voice of reason: