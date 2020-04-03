This is what scientists were saying January 21st, it’s what the President knew and when he knew it

Send this tweet to anyone who lashes out against the President for allegedly not doing enough about the virus. Keep in mind, the President acted immediately when the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the virus a public health emergency on January 30th.

We are not criticizing Dr. Fauci here. This is what he knew at the time since China and WHO were lying to him and the world.

Watch to the end:

“This is not a major threat for the people in United States, and this is not something the citizens of the United States right now should be worried about” – Dr. Fauci to @gregkellyusa, Jan 21, 2020 pic.twitter.com/xMrkGEvVX3 — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) April 3, 2020

Democrats have told us we must listen to the scientists and the President did.

Joe Biden says his number one concern during the COVID-19 crisis is “misinformation”: “Listen to the scientists. Listen to the doctors.” “I would respectfully suggest that you should have Dr. Fauci on a lot more than the president.” https://t.co/f8u2wbJuik pic.twitter.com/scaLnp62yE — The View (@TheView) March 28, 2020

Okay, Nancy, this is what the President knew and it is when he knew it.

Pelosi previewing next impeachment scam: “I don’t know what scientists said to him, when did this Pres know about this, & what did he know? What did he know & when did he know it? That’s for an after-action review. But as Pres fiddles, people are dying.”https://t.co/lo2C00833u — NahBabyNah (@NahBabyNah) March 31, 2020