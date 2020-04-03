This is what scientists were saying January 21st, it’s what the President knew and when he knew it

Send this tweet to anyone who lashes out against the President for allegedly not doing enough about the virus. Keep in mind, the President acted immediately when the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the virus a public health emergency on January 30th.

We are not criticizing Dr. Fauci here. This is what he knew at the time since China and WHO were lying to him and the world.

Watch to the end:

Democrats have told us we must listen to the scientists and the President did.

Okay, Nancy, this is what the President knew and it is when he knew it.

