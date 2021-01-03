Biden’s inaugural parade is canceled but there will be a ‘reimagined’ one

A number of sources, including the Hal Turner radio show and Jon Nicosia of NewsCycleMedia, reported that the Biden inaugural parade was canceled. Kelly O’Donnell, the White House correspondent for NBC News, said the viewing stands were taken down.

O’Donnell said they were taken down due to COVID. Joe Biden doesn’t want crowds. What crowds would he get since he never had any? Certainly, he would have difficulty walking.

It’s more likely he’s afraid more Trump people will show. There are buses already arranged for Trump supporters to go to DC on the 20th.

Details issued so far have been vague beyond the limited number of tickets. A news release from Biden’s team described an “extremely limited” footprint for the swearing-in ceremony, and a parade that will be “reimagined.”

“First and foremost, my objective is to keep America safe but still allow people to celebrate,” Biden said at a news conference this month.

If he wanted to keep us safe, he would have tried to put a halt to the shenanigans of the Antifa/Black Lives Matter communists. And he wouldn’t be talking about defunding the police.

The crowd on the platform of the west front of the Capitol will be far less crowded than a typical inauguration. The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies typically would be distributing 200,000 tickets but instead will hand out enough for each of the 535 members of Congress to attend with only one guest each.

U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), who is chairman of the joint committee, said in a statement this month that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and rising case counts “warranted a difficult decision to limit attendance.”

Blunt added that the committee is “working on enhanced opportunities to watch the ceremonies online, in addition to the traditional televised national broadcast.”

Biden likely won’t be President long. Kamala, the female Obama, the Progressives’ choice, is waiting in the wings. Biden can’t even speak straight without a teleprompter, and even then, he has difficulty.

Here’s a look at more construction work outside WH north fence where crews are taking down what’s left of a just built parade review stand that would have been used for Inaugural but canceled due to covid. pic.twitter.com/BM4XXLbJ5a — Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) January 2, 2021