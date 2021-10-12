Biden’s Latest 3rd World Dictum: Ending Workplace Raids

















DHS Open Borders Secretary Mayorkas, a milquetoast lunatic, says he will end workplace raids. The little bit of enforcement we have is being destroyed. These illegal aliens [they’re not migrants] will continue to take jobs from citizens.

In a memo issued to Citizenship and Immigration Services and Customs and Border Protection, Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas argued that enforcement operations could be more effective when directed at employers of illegal immigrants, instead of immigrants themselves.

“The deployment of mass worksite operations, sometimes resulting in the simultaneous arrest of hundreds of workers, was not focused on the most pernicious aspect of our country’s unauthorized employment challenge: exploitative employers,” Mayorkas wrote. “These highly visible operations misallocated enforcement resources while chilling, and even serving as a tool of retaliation for, worker cooperation in workplace standards investigations.”

The press release:

“Under the [Trump] administration, these resource-intensive operations resulted in the simultaneous arrest of hundreds of workers and were used as a tool by exploitative employers to suppress and retaliate against workers’ assertion of labor laws,” the release states.

ICE collects a lot of these anonymous aliens by raiding workplaces.

He said Biden will keep using Trump’s Title 42 for ‘public health’ reasons, but it’s actually only because the judge found that it must be enforced. However, he is barely enforcing it. Milquetoast is releasing thousands and thousands of people.

Title 42 mandates these fake ‘asylum’ seekers waiting in Mexico to apply. It was used by Donald Trump to curtail COVID-19.

It was used in recent weeks to deport thousands of Haitian migrants from the US. However, thousands also stayed.

At the same time Mayorkas is increasing protections for illegal aliens already within the US, with a new DHS memo released on Tuesday.

He’s directing immigration and customs officials to halt workplace raids.

In the meantime, thousands of illegal aliens are making their way to the border from Chile and Brazil. Our borders are wide open.

Our border czarina is making fake films with child actors, as Biden made us into a third-world nation. Watch:

"Border Patrol Agents severely overwhelmed right now… they are so busy with processing, there aren't a whole lot of agents out there on the front line. La Jolla PD told us, having a border wall would be a huge help. Not having one makes their job harder." — @BillFOXLA pic.twitter.com/Z97rByXfev — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) October 12, 2021

Related















