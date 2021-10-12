Gov DeSantis Fines County $3.5 M for Firing 14 Unvaxxed Employees

















Governor Ron DeSantis just fined a county who violated Florida law. He told them he’d fine them and he did, and it was huge.

DeSantis says his administration fined Leon County over $3.5 million for firing 14 employees who wouldn’t get vaccinated.

This is leadership. Why are there so few in this free country willing to fight for freedom?

This vaccine is still experimental and it has been rushed. There are no long term studies. The latest study out of Israel indicates that the Pfizer vaccine might only last two months.

No one should have to get vaccinated ton keep their job. The science doesn’t support mandatory vaccination.

Watch:

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said it’s going to be enforced across the country.

Psaki on TX Gov. @GregAbbott_TX and FL Gov. @RonDeSantisFL banning vaccine mandates: "Our intention is to implement…these requirements across the country, including in the states where there are attempts to oppose them." THIS IS TYRANNY. pic.twitter.com/WhJwNElCtT — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 12, 2021

YOU DON’T OWN ME! I’M FREE AND I LOVE TO BE FREE! I’M YOUNG AND I LOVE TO LIVE MY LIFE THE WAY I WANT!

