Gov DeSantis Fines County $3.5 M for Firing 14 Unvaxxed Employees

Governor Ron DeSantis just fined a county who violated Florida law. He told them he’d fine them and he did, and it was huge.

DeSantis says his administration fined Leon County over $3.5 million for firing 14 employees who wouldn’t get vaccinated.

This is leadership. Why are there so few in this free country willing to fight for freedom?

This vaccine is still experimental and it has been rushed. There are no long term studies. The latest study out of Israel indicates that the Pfizer vaccine might only last two months.

No one should have to get vaccinated ton keep their job. The science doesn’t support mandatory vaccination.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said it’s going to be enforced across the country.

