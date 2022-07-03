Biden’s Liberal World Order Means No New Ocean Drilling or Exploration

Biden’s Liberal World Order looks exactly like the WEF New World Order. It’s a build back better re-ordering of the Western World. It is “liberal” by Democrat standards. Aside from devastating traditional America, it means eviscerating fossil fuels. Yesterday, Biden proposed ending all new ocean drilling and exploration.

Stephen Miller, a former aide to Donald Trump gave a nice summary of Biden’s “Liberal World Order” so here it is.

It is a war on the working and middle class:

Domestic drilling bans to explode energy costs

Run printing presses to inflate the dollar

Open borders to drain erode family income, resources, and stability

Open jails to loose predators upon the community

Biden says he’s not to blame for high energy prices, but that’s absurd.

Biden killed a major refinery expansion.

He killed a 1M acre oil & gas lease sale in Alaska.

And yesterday he blocked all new drilling in the Atlantic & Pacific oceans

[He’s basically implementing the Black Lives Matter Marxist agenda for America. Bill O’Reilly said that Black Lives Matter is basically the Black Panthers.]

Destroy nuclear family, discourage childbirth, and promote abortion as “family planning

Replace religion with regime ideology

Put gov’t between parents & children

Use schools & corps to instill woke propaganda, sow gender confusion, teach hatred of self/family/faith/nation

Erase distinctions of biological sex & force doctors to elevate ideology over science

Police speech, punish dissent, jail dissenters

Racial discrimination & stereotyping to divide/demean populace

Transfer wealth from workers to Wall Street via outsourcing

Globalist wars

The move yesterday to ban all new drilling in the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans deserves special attention.

Even as the French president calls for more oil and gas from the US, Biden, the president from Hell, has proposed blocking all new drilling in the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.

Biden is moving to shut down exploration and production of oil and gas on onshore federal lands while acknowledging the importance of fossil fuels in the U.S. energy landscape.

A plan released Friday shows the White House proposed no more than 10 potential lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico, an option for one potential lease sale in the northern portion of the Cook Inlet of Alaska, and no lease sales for the Atlantic or Pacific planning areas over the 2023-2028 period.

UPI reports this is not a final determination of what sales will be included, but any area or sale not included in the proposal will be off-limits during the five-year period, the Department of Interior’s Board of Ocean Energy Management noted.

During a legislative session earlier this year, Democrats had urged Biden to do more to stop offshore drilling in the Gulf of Mexico.

He’s a communist and fascistic. Whether he is aware of it or not, he is.

Author, and researcher, Michael Shellenberger writes that Biden says he’s not to blame for high energy prices, but that’s absurd. Biden killed a major refinery expansion. He killed a 1M acre oil & gas lease sale in Alaska. And yesterday he blocked all new drilling in the Atlantic & Pacific oceans.

And as political strategist Chuck Callesto says, BREAKING REPORT: Biden Blocks Offshore Drilling, Limiting Oil Production After Begging Oil Companies To Produce More and Attacking Gas Stations for High Prices.

