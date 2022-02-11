Ontario Premier Froze [Confiscated] the Truckers GiveSendGo $8.4 Million

The premier for Canada’s most populous province, Doug Ford, announced that a judge has ordered the theft of the truckers’ GiveSendGo funds, which are now over $8.4 million. This is the confiscation of private property. Does Canada allow this? This is how globalist snobs can make a peaceful protest violent and divide a country further.

How can they freeze a US company?

This follows the Canadian government freezing the $10 million in GoFundMe donations.

“Today, the Attorney General brought an application in the Superior Court of Justice for an order pursuant to section 490.8 of the Criminal Code prohibiting any person from disposing of, or otherwise dealing with, in any manner whatsoever, any and all monetary donations made through the Freedom Convoy 2022 and Adopt-a-Trucker campaign pages on the GiveSendGo online fundraising platform.”

“This afternoon, the order was issued,” the premier said. “It binds any and all parties with possession or control over these donations.”

The campaign just okayed the release of $8 million.

When Antifa and Black Lives Matter were rampaging, they collected a great deal of money and no one though of stealing it.

Has anyone got a copy of this court order? @mariekewalsh https://t.co/3Yp04bPFlk — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) February 10, 2022

It’s an “offense-related property.” In other words, it’s an offense to their dictatorship. Donors might not get their money back so easily.

For those wondering, the Order which the Ontario government obtained under section 490.8 of the Criminal Code freezes the distribution of the millions donated to the Convoy through GiveSendGo, now alleged to be "offence-related property". The relevant sections of the Code are 👇 https://t.co/Q6IFcu77kC pic.twitter.com/zS06prwvDg — Ryan O'Connor (@rpoconnor) February 10, 2022

Related