Biden’s margin of victory beat out al-Assad, Castro, Kim Jong-il in a batch of votes in GA

The Chairman of the Georgia Republican Party, David Schafer said one of their monitors found an error in the DeKalb hand count. One batch was labeled 10,707 for Biden and 13 for Trump, which, he says, would be improbable even by DeKalb standards. As it happens the count was 1,081 for Biden and 13 for Trump.

The only thing they got right was the count for Trump.

Shafer wrote on Twitter that if this counting error not been discovered, Biden would have gained enough votes from this one batch alone to cancel out Trump’s gains from Fayette, Floyd, and Walton.

He said they were limited to 1 monitor for every 10 counting tables and we were kept some distance from the tables. “There is no telling what we missed under these unreasonable restrictions.”

The miscounted batch had been signed off by two official counters!

“Biden’s margin of victory in this batch of votes (99.9%) bested Bashar al-Assad’s 2007 margin (97.6%) and Raul Castro’s 2008 margin (99.4%). It matched Kim Jong-il’s 2009 margin (99.9%),” Shafer wrote.

They turned over an affidavit from the monitor to the Secretary of State and requested an investigation.

The error was discovered by a Republican monitor after TWO official counters signed off on the erroneous count. It took a brief argument and hours of recounting to correct the error.

DeKalb didn’t like Shafer asking for an investigation and wrote a letter questioning it. Shafer’s response was, “that’s why we need an investigation.”

As an aside, Twitter added a disclaimer to Mr. Shafer’s tweet. Why? Where is fraud mentioned or even suggested?