Here Is the President of the United States

As U.S. forces speed toward the Middle East, Israel hits a school. filled with Hamas militants and weapons, Ukraine invades Russia, and Iran threatens to attack Israel any day — here’s your president taking in the rays.

— Rocky Hall (@genxsixtynine) August 12, 2024

Putin’s ranting that he will rid Ukraine of the enemy – the enemy is NATO.

So, who is running the country into the ground? We don’t know, but electing Dingbat Kamala will mean four more years of a figurehead, and the same people will run the country.

Kamala Harris, who now claims she won’t tax tips just like DJT, cast the deciding vote on this issue.

Kamala Harris casted the tie-breaking vote to tax your tips. #CopyCatKamala

pic.twitter.com/PclkXaMnbt — aka (@akafacehots) August 11, 2024

Tim Walz is a liar, guilty of Stolen Valor:

Tim Walz at 2021 Minnesota 9/11 anniversary speech: “I had the privilege of serving in this state’s NG. I stood one night in dark of night on tarmac at Bagram Air Base in Iraq and watched a military ramp ceremony-a soldier’s body being loaded onto a plane to be returned home” pic.twitter.com/6la4t4WHmT — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) August 12, 2024