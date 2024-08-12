Here Is the President of the United States

By
M DOWLING
-
0
32

As U.S. forces speed toward the Middle East, Israel hits a school. filled with Hamas militants and weapons, Ukraine invades Russia, and Iran threatens to attack Israel any day — here’s your president taking in the rays.

Putin’s ranting that he will rid Ukraine of the enemy – the enemy is NATO.

So, who is running the country into the ground? We don’t know, but electing Dingbat Kamala will mean four more years of a figurehead, and the same people will run the country.

Kamala Harris, who now claims she won’t tax tips just like DJT, cast the deciding vote on this issue.

Tim Walz is a liar, guilty of Stolen Valor:


