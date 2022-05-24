Biden’s New Executive Order on Policing Sets Up a Bad Cop Registry

Biden plans to issue an executive order to “reform” policing. The order will cut down on policing tactics. It also establishes a bad cop registry to honor George Floyd and pander to his hard left base. Why?

The New York Times reports the order will direct all federal agencies to revise their use-of-force policies, create a national registry of officers fired for misconduct, use grants to encourage state and local police to tighten restrictions on chokeholds and no-knock warrants and restrict the transfer of most military equipment to law enforcement agencies, the people said.

As the crime rate skyrockets, Biden is worried about pushing the anti-police narrative.

Biden plans to sign the new executive order, alongside relatives of Mr. Floyd and police officials when he comes back from Japan.

The Times continued: “the administration will also include guidance on screening inherent bias among the rank and file, including those potentially harboring white supremacist views, according to people familiar with the matter.”

Anonymous police sources. You can take that to the bank.

Naturally, the white supremacy lie will become part of this.

THE TRUTH ABOUT CRIME

Heather MacDonald recently addressed the actual statistics with Bill O’Reilly on his Livestream show, saying “So the narrative that everybody has absorbed uncritically from the media – which is that we’re living through an epidemic of racially biased police shootings of blacks – is completely false. The impression that people have that, that daily blacks are getting gunned down is a complete optical illusion created by highly selective, deliberately manipulated press coverage.”

In 2021, only 6 black men were killed by police. 6 black unarmed men, not in the commission of a crime in a country of 335 million people. Many of the shootings in this category are generally cases of a criminal grabbing an officer’s gun, sometimes they are resisting arrest, and so on.

BLACK CRIMINALS

“That is not a big reason why blacks die of homicide at 13 times the rate of whites between the ages of 10 and 34. The reason blacks die of homicide at such high rates is not the cops, it’s not whites, it’s not white supremacy, it’s that because they’re being killed by black criminals and the nation turns its eyes away from that reality and is engaged in this racial hysteria, blaming white people for every problem affecting blacks today. And that’s not justified.”

“Well, we have gun violence. The crime gap exists. What differentiates are – no – inner city violence is we have guns. And that’s the reason why we have a much higher incarceration rate. Our rate of gun violence is about 43 times higher than other Western European countries and Japan… In New York City, blacks commit about 75% of all drive-by shootings, though they’re 23% of the population. Add Hispanic shootings to black shootings and you get about 100% of all shootings. That’s true in every city today.”

