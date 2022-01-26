Biden’s OSHA Withdraws Private Company Vax Mandate – Soviet Style

Biden’s OSHA – Occupational Safety and Health Administration – withdrew the mandate to force unvaxxed employers with 100 or more employees to get their employees vaccinated or take tests weekly. It was never constitutional and Biden knew it. But, all he wanted was to scare private employers into forcing vaccination. He mostly succeeded in that.

In withdrawing the mandate, OSHA actually said they “strongly encouraged vaccination”. They can get away with that because they had an expensive and inconvenient testing option.

This is what they wrote upon withdrawing the mandate:

SUMMARY: OSHA is withdrawing the November 5, 2021, emergency temporary standard (ETS) which was issued to protect unvaccinated employees of large employers (100 or more employees) from the risk of contracting COVID–19 by strongly encouraging vaccination.

How nice. They’re just keeping them safe.

This is what they mandated originally:

Companies subject to the rules must ensure that employees who aren’t vaccinated against Covid-19 produce a negative test at least weekly and wear a mask in the workplace. Employers aren’t required under the new policy to provide or pay for tests, with potential exceptions if collective bargaining agreements compel them to do so.

Employers who don’t adhere to the requirements could face penalties of up to around $13,600 per violation.

Many companies followed up by demanding vaccination, ignoring the testing option.

Biden was so set on getting this mandate in place, that he brought it to court several times, right to the US Supreme Court.

Now they are trying to convince you that all they did was strongly encourage vaccination. They did everything in their power to bully companies into forcing vaccinations. Additionally, they had no right to try to push any of it, including the testing option.