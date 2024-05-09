Rabid Pro-Vaxxer Chris Cuomo Takes “Horse Paste” Ivermectin

I meant to report this a few days ago. Rabid pro-vaxxer Chris Cuomo, who thinks he has vaccine injury, has found ivermectin. He shouldn’t have listened to the politicized bureaucrats since he is a journalist. As a result, he might have been left with a vax injury.

You don’t have to be a doctor to look at the research and check with doctors on both sides of the argument. Dr. Fauci continually talked down to people, suggesting you had to be a doctor of his stature to understand any of it.

Do your own research.

Chris Cuomo @chriscuomo (ex TV anchor on CNN, now NewsNation) was interviewed yesterday. “I am taking a regular dose of IVERMECTIN. Ivermectin was the boogeyman early on in Covid. That was wrong. We were given bad information about ivermectin. The real question is WHY?”

Remember the horse-paste mantra Democrats put out? They said it was only a paste for deworming horses. Plenty of medications for humans are also used for animals. RFK Jr. explained why he thinks they lied.

After all the fear-mongering, they know it works, and we can use it. How many people died unnecessarily?

