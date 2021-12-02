CDC Surveils Americans & Might Get a Federal Vax Database

















The CDC plans to pass more COV mandates. They base their right to do so on Omicron although they have no legal authority to do so. Omicron is a very mild variant.

They also now have surveillance powers.

The CDC is also expanding its surveillance at four major international airports. They want to determine whether Omicron is present in travelers into the United States, Walensky said.

The surveillance measures will be implemented at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, and San Francisco International Airport.

“This program allows for increased COVID testing for specific international arrivals,” Walensky continued, “increasing our capacity to identify those with COVID-19 on arrival to the United States and enhancing our surveillance for the Omicron variant.”

They have SURVEILLANCE POWERS! Think about that.

A new bill, H. R. 550, the Immunization Infrastructure Modernization Act, if it becomes law will fund a federal vaccination database. Eighty House Republicans voted for it. Republicans seem clueless as to what is going on in this country.

They will use it to ‘remind’ you to get your vaccine.

Biden Passes New Rules Over the Very Mild Variant

For a variant that is mild and hasn’t even hospitalized anyone, and counts only one infected person in the US, Biden and his comrades will tighten all mask rules and travel “privileges.”. The Democrats in power have redefined air travel from a right to a privilege — just like that. That said it, and it is so.

The Wall Street Journal duplicates a Washington Post on the new rules coming down today. The rules apply to Americans as well:

International travelers coming to the U.S. will have to test within a day of departure, regardless of vaccination status, rather than the 72 hours currently required for vaccinated travelers, under new protocols early next week, senior administration officials said. The new testing rules will apply both to U.S. citizens and foreign nationals entering the country.

The administration will also require travelers to wear masks through mid-March on planes, buses and trains, and at domestic transportation hubs such as airports and indoor bus terminals, rather than allowing the requirement to expire on Jan. 18 as planned. Fines will continue to be double their initial levels, with a minimum fine of $500 for noncompliance and up to $3,000 for repeat offenses.

Other measures include expanding access to at-home, over-the-counter Covid-19 tests and ensuring they are covered by private insurance or offered free at health centers; launching family-vaccination clinics; and issuing checklists for schools to promote vaccination. The administration is also ramping up its push around booster shots, and Mr. Biden on Thursday is expected to announce a public-education campaign that will target seniors and a program with pharmacies to reach out to Americans who are eligible for a booster.

They are going to require us to quarantine.

There is talk of more restrictions on domestic air travel although that has not been a catalyst for spread.

None of this worked the first time, so let’s do it again, especially before the 2022 election. They need that corrupt mail-in voting and ballot harvesting. Once they are the sole power in the nation, you will see how quickly they will abandon it.

