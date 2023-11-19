Biden’s Polling News Is Awesome! He’s Still Competitive!

President Biden’s polling news was bad, very bad on Sunday as an NBC poll found the president trailing Donald Trump for the first time. The president also lost significant support among voters between the ages of 18 and 34, a demographic that overwhelmingly supported him in 2020.

This may be bad news for Joe, but it’s also amazing. He’s completely deranged and is destroying the country, yet he remains competitive.

NBC’s national poll measured Biden’s approval rating at 40 percent. NBC said it’s the lowest it has been, but it’s always 38-low 40s. We keep hearing that his polling numbers are going down, but the total is always the same.

The survey found President Biden trailing former President Donald Trump by two points in a hypothetical rematch, a trend that has been mirrored by a number of the nation’s top pollsters, including Harvard-CAPS Harris, Quinnipiac, and the New York Times/Siena College.

Trump also leads Biden in the RealClearPolitics polling average. CNN’s poll gives Trump a 2-point lead.

NBC News poll: Any Republican but Trump beats Biden by 11 Any Democrat but Biden beats Trump by 8 https://t.co/rqu8Jmxhg0 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) November 19, 2023

The RCP polls look ridiculous. Haley is up 11 points? Seriously? I can vote for DeSantis if I have to, but the others, especially Haley? The establishment and all their donors want me to vote for her???

