Biden’s Polling News Is Awesome! He’s Still Competitive!

President Biden’s polling news was bad, very bad on Sunday as an NBC poll found the president trailing Donald Trump for the first time. The president also lost significant support among voters between the ages of 18 and 34, a demographic that overwhelmingly supported him in 2020.
This may be bad news for Joe, but it’s also amazing. He’s completely deranged and is destroying the country, yet he remains competitive.
NBC’s national poll measured Biden’s approval rating at 40 percent. NBC said it’s the lowest it has been, but it’s always 38-low 40s. We keep hearing that his polling numbers are going down, but the total is always the same.
The survey found President Biden trailing former President Donald Trump by two points in a hypothetical rematch, a trend that has been mirrored by a number of the nation’s top pollsters, including Harvard-CAPS Harris, Quinnipiac, and the New York Times/Siena College.
Trump also leads Biden in the RealClearPolitics polling average. CNN’s poll gives Trump a 2-point lead.
NBC News poll:
Any Republican but Trump beats Biden by 11
Any Democrat but Biden beats Trump by 8 https://t.co/rqu8Jmxhg0
— Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) November 19, 2023
The RCP polls look ridiculous. Haley is up 11 points? Seriously? I can vote for DeSantis if I have to, but the others, especially Haley? The establishment and all their donors want me to vote for her???
-
The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement
Bidens competitive polling numbers point out how stupid the American people are. He’s lost some support among young people after his bogus promise of wiping out student debt failed. He may lose more support if we go to war and the prospect of a draft is brought up. Trump should be pounding Biden over that. “Hey kids, Biden is moving us toward war and he will need your expendable bodies to fight it” . Young people want no part of that.