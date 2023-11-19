Governor Greg Abbott endorsed Donald Trump for president today. He is putting the border first, and so far, Trump seems to be our best shot at closing the border. Currently, cartels control the border. Biden allows child sex trafficking and has facilitated anonymous people from all over the world to come into our country and live off the taxpayers.

Abbott: We need a president who’s going to secure the border. We need a president who’s going to restore law and order in the United States of America, not letting these criminals run ransack over the stores that you see images of almost nightly.

We need a president who’s going to restore world peace, as opposed to this outbreak of warfare under Joe Biden. We need Donald J. Trump back as our president of the United States of America. I’m here today to officially proclaim my endorsement for Donald J. Trump to be president of the United States of America again.

So join me in giving a Texas-sized Welcome to President Donald J. Trump, the former and future President of the United States of America.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott endorses Donald Trump for President. pic.twitter.com/okYGPVp5R5 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 19, 2023

