There Is No Deal for Israel-Hamas Hostage Deal

There were reports of a tentative deal between Israel and Hamas to release 50-71 hostages in exchange for a five-day ceasefire. All sides in the war would halt military activities for at least five days while an initial 50-71 hostages are freed in smaller groups every 24 hours, according to the conditions of a six-page deal. It was unclear how many of the 239 persons thought to be held captive in Gaza would be freed as part of the agreement. To police the halt, aerial surveillance would monitor activities on the ground.

The proposed cease-fire is also meant to allow Gaza to bring in ‘humanitarian’ aid, particularly gasoline, to reach Gaza from Egypt. While this is going on, Hamas will regroup.

According to Arab and foreign diplomats, the potential compromise was reached during discussions in Doha, Qatar, between Israel, the United States, and Hamas, who were represented indirectly by Qatari mediators.

Qatar is a terrorist-enabling nation.

John Solomon of Just the News reports that there is no deal as of now. The Washington Post claimed there was a deal on Saturday.

Israel Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu and Joe Biden have been at odds over the post-war Gaza Strip, reports Solomon. Biden and his team have put tremendous pressure on Israel to pause and then cease firing. Biden wants the West Bank and Gaza to be united under the Palestinian Authority. Also known as the PA. They don’t commit the violence themselves, but they pay for it. This is another absurd idea from the always wrong and weak Biden administration. This wouldn’t even be the two-state solution. They would want more land from Israel.

All these fanatics would do is lob bombs at them or engage in more terror attacks, and Israel would be far more vulnerable with less land.

The fool who is ruining the USA wants to dictate to Israel.

“To start, Gaza must never again be used as a platform for terrorism. There must be no forcible displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, no reoccupation, no siege or blockade, and no reduction in territory. And after this war is over, the voices of Palestinian people and their aspirations must be at the center of post-crisis governance in Gaza,” Biden wrote – or someone wrote in his name – in an Opinion piece at The Washington Post Saturday.

Netanyahu made it clear that “the ruling government of Gaza must not be one that supports terrorism, pays terrorists and their families, and educates their children to murder Jews and eliminate the state of Israel. Without such a revolution in the future civil administration in Gaza, it would only be a question of time until the terrorism returns, and I’m not willing to agree to this.”

He argued for the idea of Israel’s complete freedom of action in the Gaza Strip against any threat.

In fiery remarks, Netanyahu said on Saturday that the military campaign would continue.

Israel has shut off all but the most essential supply of food, water, gasoline, and medication to the territory’s 2.3 million residents.

Oh, and congratulations to the Biden administration for finding a new word for ceasefire – pause. If Netanyahu agrees to a pause, there will be tremendous pressure on Israel not to return to the fighting.

Breaking: Israel military uncovered footage of hostages being led INSIDE Shifa Hospital

pic.twitter.com/Pa01X1uSpJ — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) November 19, 2023

