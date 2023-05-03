US Chamber of Commerce Wants More Immigration

The US Chamber of Commerce, an unAmerican organization, has joined forces with hundreds of special interest groups, demanding more legal immigration [for the cheap labor]. This is as millions of people have come illegally and will continue to come.

Corporations have lost what it means to be an American.

They call themselves the Liberty Campaign Coalition and sent a letter to Congress. The so-called “liberty” coalition began with this:

Our nation’s border security and legal immigration systems are broken. Our legal immigration system has been outdated for decades, which has directly contributed to the significant security challenges on our southern border. Millions of people cross into the country illegally, while those seeking to lawfully enter the country struggle because our current laws are unresponsive to the dynamic needs of the American economy.

Where do you even begin?

The Immigration system isn’t broken. The government is ignoring it and not following the law. They should demand the law be followed.

