Biden’s Pro Asian Pop Group Photo Op vs. Reality of Videoed Brutal Asian Hate Crime

By
James S. Soviero
-
0
14

Biden’s Pro Asian Pop Group Photo Op vs.

Reality of Videoed Brutal Asian Hate Crime

 by James S. Soviero

South Korean boy band BTS, a fundraising juggernaut for U.S. social justice causes, met with President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday to discuss hate crimes targeting Asians.

“We were devastated by the recent surge of hate crimes, including Asian American hate crimes,” band member Jimin said through a translator. “To put a stop on this and support the cause, we’d like to take this opportunity to voice ourselves once again.”

Meanwhile as the “supergroup” was being feted during the Biden staged photo op, we had this brutal beating of an Asian man by non-White Supremacists, taking place in the NYC subway.

Guessing the three, soulless thugs aren’t big BTS fans.

Warning, it is really difficult to watch.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments