Biden’s Pro Asian Pop Group Photo Op vs.

Reality of Videoed Brutal Asian Hate Crime

by James S. Soviero

South Korean boy band BTS, a fundraising juggernaut for U.S. social justice causes, met with President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday to discuss hate crimes targeting Asians.

“We were devastated by the recent surge of hate crimes, including Asian American hate crimes,” band member Jimin said through a translator. “To put a stop on this and support the cause, we’d like to take this opportunity to voice ourselves once again.”

Meanwhile as the “supergroup” was being feted during the Biden staged photo op, we had this brutal beating of an Asian man by non-White Supremacists, taking place in the NYC subway.

Guessing the three, soulless thugs aren’t big BTS fans.

Warning, it is really difficult to watch.

A group of men attack a man in a New York subway. The victim looks to be Asian. Asking for the public’s help in identifying the attackers and having them arrested. One man is holding the defenseless man as others punch him. New York subways are not safe. Video sent by follower. pic.twitter.com/pEsKFCrznY — Asian Crime Report (@activeasian) May 29, 2022

Related