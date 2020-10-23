Breaking…another tremendous peace deal

President Trump is getting us out of wars and establishing peace in the Middle East. He is doing it brilliantly by going around the madmen who won’t accept any peace deal with Israel.

ANOTHER PEACE DEAL

Is­rael and Su­dan agreed to nor­mal­ize ties in a U.S.-bro­kered deal on Fri­day, the White House said, end­ing decades of hos­til­ity as one of Africa’s largest coun­tries joins a broader diplo­matic re­align-ment in the Mid­dle East.

The deal helps Su­dan end its emer­gence from in­ternational iso­la­tion af­ter the U.S. sanc­tioned it in the 1990s for har­bor­ing al Qae­da’s then-leader, Osama bin Laden, and aid­ing ter­ror­ist groups.

I can smell another Nobel Peace Prize nomination coming for President Trump.

The de­vel­op­ment fol­lows an agree­ment be­tween Su­dan and the U.S. in which Wash­ing­ton agreed to re­move Su­dan from a list of coun­tries it con­sid­ers state spon­sors of ter­ror­ism. That des­ig­na­tion has blocked the coun­try from get­ting aid from in­ternational fi­nan­cial in­sti­tu­tions such as the In­ternational Mon­e­tary Fund to mend its col­laps­ing econ­omy.

This is amazing. The Arab world now knows who the enemy is and it’s not Israel. It’s Iran.

HUGE win today for the United States and for peace in the world. Sudan has agreed to a peace and normalization agreement with Israel! With the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, that’s THREE Arab countries to have done so in only a matter of weeks. More will follow! pic.twitter.com/UHB8H6oaZc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2020