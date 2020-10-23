Breaking…another tremendous peace deal

President Trump is getting us out of wars and establishing peace in the Middle East. He is doing it brilliantly by going around the madmen who won’t accept any peace deal with Israel.
ANOTHER PEACE DEAL
Israel and Sudan agreed to normalize ties in a U.S.-brokered deal on Friday, the White House said, ending decades of hostility as one of Africa’s largest countries joins a broader diplomatic realign-ment in the Middle East.
The deal helps Sudan end its emergence from international isolation after the U.S. sanctioned it in the 1990s for harboring al Qaeda’s then-leader, Osama bin Laden, and aiding terrorist groups.
I can smell another Nobel Peace Prize nomination coming for President Trump.
The development follows an agreement between Sudan and the U.S. in which Washington agreed to remove Sudan from a list of countries it considers state sponsors of terrorism. That designation has blocked the country from getting aid from international financial institutions such as the International Monetary Fund to mend its collapsing economy.
This is amazing. The Arab world now knows who the enemy is and it’s not Israel. It’s Iran.
HUGE win today for the United States and for peace in the world. Sudan has agreed to a peace and normalization agreement with Israel! With the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, that’s THREE Arab countries to have done so in only a matter of weeks. More will follow! pic.twitter.com/UHB8H6oaZc
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2020