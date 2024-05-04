Biden’s Regime Will Rush Wind & Solar Projects Through

The 1969 National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) mandated environmental reviews for major projects. it’s a good law, but environmental radicals exploit it to sue and restrict development.

The White House Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ) has implemented a rule change to allow the Bidenistas to rush some projects that “help the environment.”

Those would be solar and wind projects.

The Biden regime uses rules to circumvent a law that Congress has implemented. Congress will continue to ignore having their power taken from them. Biden is creating laws from the White House.

Fossil Fuel projects will receive nothing and supply 80% of our energy.

Climate impacts and environmental justice have to be considered. That’s the Marxist policy that picks winners and losers by skin color.

Remember when leftists pretended they cared about birds and whales?

This isn’t about the environment. It’s about pushing leftist ideology into every facet of our government at our expense. We are the authors of our demise.

It will get him votes. Let’s hope people sue.

