Biden’s running for senate & negotiating with a dead Chinese leader

Former Vice President Joe Biden is struggling on the campaign stump. There is something mentally wrong with him that goes beyond age. Whatever it is, it should have knocked him out of contention months ago. His latest ‘gaffes’ are more proof that he should be retired. In addition to his problems with mental coherence, he is now unable to lie well. He used to do that with some facility.

Biden told a crowd of supporters in South Carolina Monday that he was running for the Senate.

“I’m here to ask you for your help where I come from you don’t get far unless you ask. My name’s Joe Biden: I’m a Democratic candidate for the United States Senate. Look me over … ”

Watch:

Former VP Joe Biden tells a crowd in South Carolina he is “running for the U.S. Senate” and if they don’t like him they can “vote for the other Biden.” pic.twitter.com/GRcksQ59LI — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) February 25, 2020

Also on Monday, in the evening in South Carolina, he told the crowd he had experience negotiating a climate deal with a Chinese leader dead for decades.

“I’m the guy that came back after meeting with Deng Xiaoping and making the case that I believe China would join if we put pressure on them,” Biden said.

Watch:

Joe Biden claimed tonight that he worked with Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping on the Paris Climate Accord. Except the current Chinese President is Xi Jinping. Deng Xiapoing left office in 1992 and has been dead for 23 years. pic.twitter.com/ddEAmPhkZi — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) February 25, 2020

Having to report this is painful. Please make it stop and send Joe home to retire in peace.

Joe isn’t drawing any crowds. It’s hard to believe he will beat Bernie.

“The turnout at Biden’s Charleston, SC rally on Monday was abysmal. Biden spoke to a very small crowd.” His #s have him at a 4 pt advantage over Sanders with 4 days to go. Goodbye Joe! Psst, you’re running for President not Senator.https://t.co/Bi1z5M6UX5 — Frankie (@Frankie040708) February 25, 2020