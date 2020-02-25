Rush says media is trying to use coronavirus to kill the economy

OP-ED

Both yesterday and today, Rush Limbaugh said on his show that he believes the media wants a recession and they want it in time for the November election.

It is true that the MSM reports about the crash of 1929 every time the stock market dips. Positive reports about the economy are always colored with negativity.

On Monday, they were somewhat wild as they carried fears of the coronavirus over into their reporting. They are, however, always like that.

The market dropped over 1,000 points and the media reacted hysterically. This morning it dropped 400 points, but it appears to have stabilized around noon. Some of this could be a course correction.

Limbaugh said on his radio show on Monday, “It looks like the coronavirus is being weaponized as yet another element to bring down Donald Trump. Now, I want to tell you the truth about the coronavirus.”

“Yeah, I’m dead right on this. The coronavirus is the common cold, folks,” the nationally syndicated conservative radio host said.

“The Drive-By Media hype of this thing as a pandemic, as the Andromeda strain, as, ‘Oh, my God. If you get it, you’re dead,’ do you know what the — I think the survival rate is 98 percent.

“Ninety-eight percent of people get the coronavirus survive. It’s a respiratory system virus. It probably is a ChiCom laboratory experiment that is in the process of being weaponized,” Limbaugh said.

Yesterday, Rush said, “The stock market’s down like 900 points right now. The survival rate of this is 98 percent! You have to read very deeply to find that number, that two percent of the people get the coronavirus die.

“That’s less than the flu, folks. That is a far lower death statistic than any form of influenza, which is an annual thing that everybody gets shots for. **

WEAPONIZING CORONAVIRUS

“There’s nothing unusual about the coronavirus. In fact, coronavirus is not something new. There are all kinds of viruses that have that name. Now, do not misunderstand. I’m not trying to get you to let your guard down,” he assured the audience.

“I believe the way it’s being weaponized is by virtue of the media, and I think that it is an effort to bring down Trump, and one of the ways it’s being used to do this is to scare the investors, to scare people in business,” Rush said.

“It’s to scare people into not buying Treasury bills at auctions. It’s to scare people into leaving, cashing out of the stock market — and sure enough, as the show began today, the stock market — the Dow Jones Industrial Average — was down about 900 points, supposedly because of the latest news about the spread of the coronavirus.

“And if you go deeper into China, you will see that all of the high-tech Silicon Valley firms are said to be terribly exposed. ‘They could be suffering a disastrous year. Why, you may not be able to buy a new iPhone of any model this whole year! Do you know that? Because the coronavirus is so bad that the factories may never open

“I think the coronavirus is an effort to get Trump. It’s not gonna work. It’s one of the latest in a long line of efforts that the Drive-By Media’s making to somehow say that Trump and capitalism are destroying America and destroying the world. Just keep in mind where the coronavirus came from.”

He also spoke in more detail about the effect it will have on companies like Apple that are very exposed.

IT CAME FROM CHINA

“It came from a country that Bernie Sanders wants to turn the United States into a mirror image of communist China. That’s where it came from. It didn’t come from an American lab. It didn’t escape from an American research lab.”

He continued, “It hasn’t been spread by Americans. It starts out in a communist country. Its tentacles spread all across the world in numbers that are not big and not huge, but they’re being reported as just the opposite.

“Just trying to keep it all in perspective.”

**He made one mistake in his monologue. Expert Dr. Anthony Fauci did say the disease is killing two percent of those infected. The flu kills one percent. The coronavirus is a twenty times higher percentage than the flu. However, so far, this is not a pandemic, Dr. Fauci said. It’s an epidemic. They have not found it expanding to the next level.

Rush can say the rate of deaths is worse with the flu, but not the percentage.

However, does Rush make some good points?

The media and Democrats like Charles Schumer are blaming Trump.

Schumer is complaining today that the President only asked for $2.5 billion to prepare for the disease. And, as Trump said today, if he asked for more, Schumer would say it’s too much. Rush is right that if this thing gets out of hand, the media will exploit it to damage the President. They blame him for everything — the weather, crimes others commit, crazy decisions by Iran — and they will blame him for this if they can.

Are they hoping for a recession? What do you think? Is Rush right?

Also, how is any of this Trump’s fault?

We have two short clips from Rush’s broadcast today. Both start out with news media sounding their hysterical alarm. Each clip ends with concise statements by Rush. It does sound like the media is hoping it will affect the President’s election chances, but you decide. If so, that is evil.

