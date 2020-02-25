President calls for a probe of Russia leak — start with Schiff

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence pushed back Monday on reports that a senior intelligence official told lawmakers that the Russian government was actively aiding President Trump’s re-election, though it did not specify what the official did say at a classified, now-contentious briefing before the House Intelligence Committee on February 13.

“During the [February 13] briefing, the Intelligence Community did not state that Russia is aiding the re-election of President Trump,” a senior official from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) told CBS News. “This was an interagency briefing with pre-coordinated messages that had been briefed to other congressional committees.”

This is a rare comment from the ODNI, the head of 16 intelligence agencies.

U.S. election official Shelby Pierson overstated intelligence when she briefed Congress. She was put into the position without much background for it, and it shows. Pierson took intelligence, added her opinion, and then someone leaked it — probably Adam Schiff if past is prologue.

Fox News reported, “U.S. intelligence officials have publicly testified only that the Russians have been using “information warfare” ahead of the election. Fox News is told Democrats pressed Pierson on whether Russia was trying to help Trump, and accurate context or perspective to her responses failed to emerge.”

“Intelligence agencies have made great strides in preventing Russian interference this year, Fox News also was told.”

“Republican lawmakers who were in the Pierson briefing noted that Trump has taken on Russia in numerous ways, one official present told The Associated Press. The White House has opposed Russia’s major proposed pipeline in Germany, provided deadly arms to Ukraine and accused Russia of violating key arms treaties, among other measures.”

On Sunday, President Trump called out top intel Democrat Adam Schiff who he accused of being the source of the anti-Sanders leak that hit the headlines on the day before the Nevada caucuses.

He also called for an investigation into the leak.

According to the President:

“I read where Russia’s helping Bernie Sanders. Nobody said it to me at all. Nobody briefed me about that at all,” he said, later adding, “Adam Schiff and his group, they leaked it to the papers. As usual, they ought to investigate Adam Schiff for leaking that information. He should not be leaking information out of intelligence. They ought to investigate Adam Schiff.”

The President also tweeted:

