Nearly 80% of Americans Say US Society & Culture Are in Decline

Nearly eighty percent of Americans now say that American society and culture are in decline. according to a Thursday poll from the Trafalgar Group and Convention of States Action.

The poll found that 76.8% of respondents believed U.S. society and culture are in a “state of decay,” with just 9.8% saying society and culture are in a “state of progress” and 13.4% saying they were unsure.

I never understand the ‘unsures’.

The negative view was true of 61% of Democrats, 85.9% of Republicans, and 81.8% of those who identify as non-partisan or other.

We are in decline. Our lack of concern for our fellow man is perhaps the worst. Only ideology matters. Am I wrong? What do you think? We get a lot of hate and not a lot of compassion, debate, and respect

The poll surveyed 1,076 likely general election voters between Dec. 17 and Dec. 21 and reported a margin of error of 3%.

Maybe we should go back to what worked and stop destroying our history, for starters?

