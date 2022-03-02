Geriatric Joe Is Using Trump’s Purchase of Oil to Bail Himself Out

The AP reported that the IEA, of which the US is a member, will release 60 million barrels of oil from the strategic reserves. The US has strategic reserves thanks to Donald Trump. He filled up the reserves and now the deplorable Mr. Biden will use it to make himself look better. At the same time, he won’t do a thing to address the core problem. He will keep buying oil from Russia and will keep on destroying the fossil fuel industry. Refineries are starting to shut down permanently. This is serious.

The International Energy Agency’s 31 member countries agreed Tuesday to release 60 million barrels of oil from their strategic reserves — half of that from the United States — “to send a strong message to oil markets” that supplies won’t fall short after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the AP reported.

It’s a temporary substitute and it’s only done for show, to cover up the shortage of fuel because of the extremist ideology of the Left.

The board of the Paris-based IEA made the decision at an extraordinary meeting of energy ministers chaired by U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, who has sung and danced to the abolishing of fossil fuels. She said in a statement that U.S. President Joe Biden approved a commitment of 30 million barrels and that the U.S. is ready to “take additional measures” if needed.

Besides the United States, other members of the organization include Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Japan, and Canada.

The stockpiles are reserved for wartime and other emergencies, not to bail out this decrepit old man in the Oval Office.

It’s only the fourth time in history that the IEA has done this.

Donald Trump wisely bought this fuel while it was at a low under his administration.

The administration won’t do what needs to be done, which is to drill and open up Keystone.

Granholm stressed the need to invest in renewable energy as a way to reduce dependence on Russian oil and natural gas.

They’re absurdly doubling down on renewables that can’t possibly substitute.

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia called on Biden and the oil industry to take immediate action “up to and including banning crude oil imports from Russia.”

“If there was ever a time to be energy independent, it is now,” said Manchin, who supports fossil fuels such as coal and natural gas that are crucial to his energy-producing state.

We buy 600,000 barrels from Russia and Keystone would give us over 800,000 barrels.

