Biden’s SOTU Is a Pack of Lies

By
M Dowling
-
3
56

The State of the Union is a disgrace. Biden’s delivery is as embarrassing as usual. Periodically, he yells and stammers, but his lies were worse.

He’s bragging about his “successes.” Democrats continually stood and applauded for nothing but lies.

Speaker McCarthy looks like he’s in pain.

He’s race-baiting and suggesting all police are systemically racist.

Biden had the gall to claim he cut the deficit. He went on with the usual lies about the tax system. It’s unbearable. I’m switching to Murder She Wrote reruns.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

3 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Mark Schwendau
Mark Schwendau
18 minutes ago

“Two years ago the economy was reeling,” in what parallel Orwellian universe were you living in, Traitor Joe? You have been in D.C. for almost 50 years and you have accomplished nothing other than to be a known compulsive liar. America and the world are succeeding in spite of you, not because of you.Do us all a favor, RESIGN!

0
Reply
Greg
Greg
1 hour ago

But you have to watch so we don’t have to.

0
Reply
lalasayswhat
lalasayswhat
1 hour ago

I can’t listen to that demented stumblebum. Makes me sick knowing he’s our president.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz