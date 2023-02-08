Biden’s SOTU Is a Pack of Lies

The State of the Union is a disgrace. Biden’s delivery is as embarrassing as usual. Periodically, he yells and stammers, but his lies were worse.

He’s bragging about his “successes.” Democrats continually stood and applauded for nothing but lies.

Speaker McCarthy looks like he’s in pain.

He’s race-baiting and suggesting all police are systemically racist.

Biden had the gall to claim he cut the deficit. He went on with the usual lies about the tax system. It’s unbearable. I’m switching to Murder She Wrote reruns.

Related