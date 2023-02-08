First Photos of the Recovery of the CCP Spy Balloon

The Navy released photos of the recovery of the partially obliterated Chinese balloon that the government says is most certainly a spycraft. Five navy ships were part of the recovery effort. The area where debris was found was mapped out as around 1,500 square meters.

US officials have said the successful recovery of the balloon could provide valuable insight into China’s spying capabilities — despite the Biden administration downplaying the downed device’s impact on national security.

“We need to understand more fully the Chinese surveillance capabilities and systems,” retired Navy Adm. Harry Harris, the former US Indo-Pacific Command commander, said during a House Armed Services Committee hearing on Tuesday.

“Shooting down that [balloon] and then recovering the parts over the Atlantic, I think, is very helpful in that regard.”

PHOTOS: Images released by the US Navy show the debris from a destroyed Chinese spy balloon being pulled from the water in the Atlantic Ocean pic.twitter.com/wXKQoBsLCA — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 7, 2023

