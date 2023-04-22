Biden’s Spokesliar KJP Says GOP Want to “Melt Peoples’ Bones”

Biden’s spokes-liar Karine Jean-Pierre (KJP) went up to the podium to lie and degrade Kevin McCarthy. It’s Biden’s response to Speaker McCarthy calling for negotiations over raising the debt ceiling. Republicans want to “melt people’s bones” and “poison children.” Negotiating with the minority party to the hapless dictator Joe is a “ransom note.”

Biden won’t negotiate on anything. As with Obama, Democrat administrations run the Oval Office like a dictatorship.

The AP reports the following about the debt ceiling bill:

Raise the debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion into next year, putting the issue squarely into the middle of the next presidential election. Roll back spending to 2022 levels, and impose a 1% cap on future federal spending for the next decade, with likely exceptions for some defense accounts. It claws back unspent COVID-19 funds. Republicans want to rescind some of Biden’s top policy achievements, including his executive action that provided student loan payment relief for millions of college students, a Democratic party priority. The House GOP measure would also roll back elements of Biden’s signature Inflation Reduction Act — particularly the provisions that the White House and Democrats put in place to fight climate change — and halt money to the Internal Revenue Service that was designed to conduct audits of potential tax cheats. Loading the bill up are other Republican priorities, including their marquee H.R. 1, a sweeping energy bill that aims to boost oil, gas, and coal production while overhauling permitting regulations to ease such developments. The package includes a long-sought Republican effort to impose tougher work requirements on recipients of government aid, including people dependent on food stamps, Medicaid for health care, and general cash assistance.

Democrats will never allow the bill to pass, and it’s more of a statement. They’ve been raising fears about a work requirement for handouts. They want their welfare-collecting loafers who are able-bodied to keep loafing. As for coal, gas, and oil, they’ve decided to destroy it at its foundation – no more drilling, no more refineries, no coal plants, and no natural gas. Unelected bureaucrats in the EPA just said, okay, no more gasoline cars without even a law to back it up.

KJP calls negotiations a “ransom note.” Every word she says in the clip below is a complete lie. The funniest was how Republican initiatives “will literally melt bones” and “poison our children’s lungs.”

She prefers communistic Environmental Justice and has a Luciferian approach to relaying misinformation and disinformation.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says House Republicans wants “to fill our cities with smog,” “give asthma to” kids, “poison…children,” & allow “oil co,mpanies to use toxic chemicals that cause severe burns, damage people’s eyes, and quite literally melt bones.” pic.twitter.com/Zjux2GR1qh — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 21, 2023

Breitbart reported that “Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview on Thursday that the Republican debt ceiling is a ‘step in the right direction.’”

They must be talking baby steps. They cut $130 billion but there is a $1.5 trillion increase in the debt ceiling. That’s not a cut. It’s not anything.

