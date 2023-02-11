IMPORTANT! Dr. Fauci Admits COVID and Flu Vaccines Don’t Work

Dr. Anthony Fauci co-authored a paper with Drs. David Morens and Jeffrey Taubenberger -top officials at the NIH.

As “variant SARS-CoV-2 strains have emerged, deficiencies in these [Covid] vaccines reminiscent of influenza vaccines have become apparent.”

They don’t work

Vaccines against both COVID-19 and influenza have “deficiencies,” including that they “elicit incomplete and short-lived protection against evolving virus variants that escape population immunity,” Fauci, until recently President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser and top National Institutes of Health (NIH) officials wrote in the recent paper.

“After more than 60 years of experience with influenza vaccines, very little improvement in vaccine prevention of infection has been noted… our best approved influenza vaccines would be inadequate for licensure for most other vaccine-preventable diseases.” [emphasis ours]

They can’t keep up with the mutations. The vaccines are always chasing the variants.

He recommends doing more of the same – more vaccines.

In 2021, as head of NIAID, Fauci said that vaccinated people “become a dead end to the virus.” He said when enough people got a shot we would reach herd immunity.

Government and corporations joined forces to force us to get vaccinated. If we didn’t get vaccinated, we were demonized and shunned.

Dr. Fauci said he didn’t say they don’t work. Okay, fine, but he did.

Since they clearly didn’t know what they were doing and they don’t work as planned, will these vaccines harm us in the future?

