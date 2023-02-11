Sex Educator for Kids 3-18, Teaches Them to Choose Different Genders

Sex education and flexible genders for 3-year olds? Al Vernacchio is a high school sex educator as if we need one in the first place. He says we are sexual beings from birth and have so many more options now. He’s telling children they can try out different genders, and he has a sex ed program for children as young as 3 years old.

This is what we call an educator these days.

The elites had him in for a TED talk and they give him huge grants to continue spreading his insane and perverted ideology. In his Ted talk, he likened sex to pizza as opposed to baseball.

Al Vernacchio is a sex educator for kids ages 3 to 18 at Friends’ Central School in PA. “…everyone single one of these kids is a sexual being. They have been since birth and at every age and stage, we can offer them age appropriate transformative sex Ed.” pic.twitter.com/oldZFIu0jQ — Megan Brock (@MegEBrock) February 10, 2023

Vernacchio demeans sex, but the elites love him. He is LGBTQ. There’s no God in any of this, just secularism.

Related