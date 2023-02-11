Sex Educator for Kids 3-18, Teaches Them to Choose Different Genders

By
M Dowling
-
1
6

Sex education and flexible genders for 3-year olds? Al Vernacchio is a high school sex educator as if we need one in the first place. He says we are sexual beings from birth and have so many more options now. He’s telling children they can try out different genders, and he has a sex ed program for children as young as 3 years old.

This is what we call an educator these days.

The elites had him in for a TED talk and they give him huge grants to continue spreading his insane and perverted ideology. In his Ted talk, he likened sex to pizza as opposed to baseball.

Vernacchio demeans sex, but the elites love him. He is LGBTQ. There’s no God in any of this, just secularism.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
John Vieira
John Vieira
55 seconds ago

“SICK/SICKOS”

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz