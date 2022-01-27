Biden’s Surgeon General Suggests Censoring Joe Rogan

Biden’s Surgeon General Vivtek Murthy suggested social media censor Joe Rogan.

“We can have the best science available, we can have the best public health expertise available. It won’t help people if they don’t have access to accurate information,” Murthy responded. “People have the right to make their own decisions, but they also have the right to have accurate information to make that decision with.”

Murthy added that Big Tech giants have an “important role to play” as they are the “predominant places where we’re seeing misinformation spread.”

“This [is] not just about what the government can do,” he went on to say. “This is about companies and individuals recognizing that the only way we get past misinformation is if we are careful about what we say and use the power that we have to limit the spread of misinformation.”

Only the government narrative is permitted. Where Neil Young and Howard Stern failed, Murthy dares to tread.

The “surgeon general” @vivek_murthy: “Critical part of how we get through this pandemic” is “limiting the spread of misinformation” from shows like @joerogan pic.twitter.com/xexarsaNDN — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 25, 2022

