Somebody Blew up the Georgia Guidestones!

A large explosion was heard around Elberton, Georgia and this morning the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation bomb squad are investigating the destruction of the tourist attraction known as the Georgia Guidestones. Social media posts reported a loud boom was heard near the site on Wednesday morning.

The Georgia Guidestones has been a local attraction in Elbert County, located off of Guidestone Road just east of Highway 77. It is the most bizarre monument to ever be erected in America sitting almost 20 feet tall and consisting of five massive granite slabs. Four of them weigh more than 20 tons apiece. They support a 25,000-pound capstone. The monument is readily associated with both England’s Stonehenge and/or the monolith in the movie ‘2001: A Space Odyssey. The monument was erected on a barren knoll in northeastern Georgia near Elberton. What makes it most bizarre is nobody knows how it came to be!

Back In June 1979, a man using the pseudonym name of R. C. Christian approached the Elberton Granite Finishing Company on behalf of ‘a small group of loyal Americans’. He commissioned the structure to be erected at a specific site. Christian explained the stones were to function as a compass, calendar, and clock, and be capable of ‘withstanding catastrophic events. Joe Fendley of Elberton Granite thought Christian was ‘a nut’ and attempted to talk him out of it. He even provided a quote for the commission several times higher than it should have been. Fendley explained the Guidestones would require additional tools and consultants which was true as installation instructions were terribly precise. To Fendley’ssurprise, Christian accepted his quote. When payment was made, Christian told Fendley he represented a group who had been planning the Guidestones for 20 years but wanted to remain anonymous.

Christian then delivered a scale model of the Guidestones within pages of very precise specifications. The 5-acre site was purchased by Christian on October 1, 1979. On March 22, 1980, the monument was unveiled before a small audience of fewer than 400 people. In time Christian transferred ownership of the land and the Guidestones to Elbert County.

The four upright stones of the monument contain a message consisting of a set of ten guidelines or directives in eight different languages, one language for each face of the four large upright stones. Moving clockwise around the structure from due north, these languages are English, Spanish, Swahili, Hindi, Hebrew, Arabic, Traditional Chinese, and Russian.

They read:

1. Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature.

2. Guide reproduction wisely—improving fitness and diversity.

3. Unite humanity with a living new language.

4. Rule passion—faith—tradition—and all things with tempered reason.

5. Protect people and nations with fair laws and just courts.

6. Let all nations rule internally resolving external disputes in a world court.

7. Avoid petty laws and useless officials.

8. Balance personal rights with social duties.

9. Prize truth—beauty—love—seeking harmony with the infinite.

10. Be not a cancer on the Earth—Leave room for nature—Leave room for nature.

Many who have read what was on the stones became angry. Number one was the real shocker, ‘Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature.’ At the time of erection, there were already 4.5 billion people on the planet. The implication was eight out of nine had to go (today it would be closer to 14 out of 15). Guide number two was also concerning, ‘Guide reproduction wisely—improving fitness and diversity.’ This one was reminiscent of Nazi Germany and Hitler’s Master Race. Guide number three, ‘Unite humanity with a living new language.’, Christians found foreboding as the Bible’s Book of Revelations warns of a common tongue and a one-world government as the accomplishments of the Antichrist. Similarly, guide number four, ‘Rule passion—faith—tradition—and all things with tempered reason.’, was also found offensive to Christians as well as others of faith. The last six guides were less controversial.

Yoko Ono once praised the inscribed messages as ‘a stirring call to rational thinking.’ Others have tagged them as the, ‘Ten Commandments of the Antichrist.’ The one thing that is widely agreed upon about the Georgia Guidestones is they are meant to offer instruction to survivors after an apocalypse as they attempt to reconstitute civilization. In 1986 Robert Christian (presumably the same man who erected the monument) wrote a book titled, ‘Common Sense Renewed.’ It is said it is from the people who put this monument and the book was sent it to many of the world’s leaders at the time. The 124-page book explains their plan of action for the future.

One recent opinion letter to the editor written by Dan Shaw offered some interesting opinions on parallels he has noticed between the monument and the times we now live.

In recent years the monument has been vandalized to the point the County Board just initiated a curfew whereby they do not want people at the site after dark. It was vandalized most recently this month. See the picture above.

In his letter, he states facts and quotes with references for those who might challenge him as a simple-minded conspiracy theorist. To his credit, Dan Shaw may very well have been the first to associate the stones with the population reduction proposed by Bill Gates and other globalist elites have called on to reduce climate change. Many are now advocating that vaccines are an end to those means.

CONCLUSION:

Anybody that has access to explosives is more of a threat to the public than any single American gun owner so this breaking story thus far has been scant on public coverage. It does not fit the narrative the globalists and mainstream media want to convey. Also, it is a real slap in the face for those of the New World Order wishing to have a “Great Reset”.

As the Dutch farmers take over the airport in their protests against the globalists today, some American(s?) have let it be known in Georgia today Americans are fed up and not going to take it either.

All of those in bed with the NWO globalists should take heed. Thus far this has been a “largely peaceful protest”, to mock the words of CNN summer 2020. That can change though. There are millions of Americans ready for a fight and only maybe 100,000 of the globalist elites trying to control them. Simple math says they will not win and had better not try.

And as far as starving them out or otherwise harming the general population with another pandemic and related vaccines, there is an old adage that will come into play:

“Kill those WHO would kill you, first.”

The origin is from the Hebrew Talmud (derived from Deuteronomy 22:26): Habah l’hargecha hashkem l’hargo — “If someone is coming to kill you, rise against him and kill him first. However, it should never be done with glee.”

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

