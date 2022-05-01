Biden’s USA Is Now a Sanctuary Nation for Transgenders

The aged leader of the free world has embarked on a worldwide effort to protect transgenders everywhere. He will back it up with US tax dollars and asylum. Saying you are LGBT+ is already an automatic entrée to the US. If you say you’re gay and afraid, you’re an asylee. At the same time, Biden’s DoJ is suing Alabama for banning puberty blockers and trans surgeries before the age of 18 years. Alabama state lawmakers made it a felony.

In October 2012, Joe Biden said that transgender discrimination is the civil rights issue of our time. At another time, he said climate change was, among other issues he wants to hyperbolize at the moment. Biden never presents any evidence whatsoever that there is a big discrimination problem in the United States. Just trust him.

In 2020, he repeated the same mantra as he allowed biological men in girls’ and women’s sports, locker rooms, and bathrooms.

Let’s be clear: Transgender equality is the civil rights issue of our time. There is no room for compromise when it comes to basic human rights. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 25, 2020

BIDEN GOES GLOBAL ON TRANSGENDERISM

It’s back for 2022, only now it’s gone global. It clearly is a tool for a much larger agenda and a far-left ideology. The aging dementia patient in the Oval Office will fight for trans rights throughout the world and bring many here.

In a new fact sheet, Biden says US agencies are advancing the human rights of LGBTQI+ people around the world.

The LGBs keep adding letters and we are to believe there are many, many genders.

Every child not transgender is a policy failure” seems to be the Biden administration’s new policy on trans kids. ~ Ian Miles Cheong

The most important takeaway is that he is going to bring many here.

Protecting Vulnerable LGBTQI+ Refugees and Asylum Seekers: In December 2021, the Department of State announced a package of new pledges to support LGBTQI+ refugees, including enhanced training for the staff of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. The Department of State is also working to increase resettlement for LGBTQI+ persons and members of other vulnerable groups through new and expanded referral programs with NGOs and other organizations to the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program. U.S. embassies also continue to support LGBTQI+ refugee needs through highlighting gaps in services and supporting civil society partners. In February, the Department of Homeland Security issued revised guidance to recognize informal same-sex marriages for the purposes of obtaining refugee or asylee status, even if they are not officially recognized by officials in countries of origin. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is providing resources for LGBTQI+ refugees and their allies, including intensive case management for refugees who are vulnerable to discrimination.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees picks our so-called refugees and asylum seekers.

The white-haired babbler increased funding by $10 million as people at home can’t pay their bills.

THE NEW MUNCHAUSEN PARENTS

With all that is going on in the world, this is what he is concentrating on. It’s a great distraction. He’s also busy at home promoting transgenderism.

Alabama passed a law that bans life-altering drugs like puberty blockers and surgeries, before the age of 18. Biden’s DoJ is suing Alabama. He wants to allow child abuse. How many of these kids have insane parents? This is the new Munchausen Syndrome.

HHS, which promotes transgender surgeries and puberty blockers for kids, is under the spell of Rachel Levine, the Assistant in charge.

Related