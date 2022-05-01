Look at the Gotaways Cross Illegally on One Ranch in One Night

Watch a typical gotaway crossing in a single night on a single ranch in the photo below. Joe Biden is destroying the nation with illegal immigration. The administration is setting the country up as for one party rule.

Rule by Democrats will be totalitarian as you have witnessed first hand. Their views of free speech, self-defense, and our right to move from place to place are totalitarian.

They don’t care about you. Democrats are bringing in criminals, terrorists, and people who don’t share our values. The only Democrats objecting are the border Democrats who are suffering and those up for election in swing states — they didn’t care in the past.

There were over 200,000 border crossings of anonymous people in March. Those are only the ones the Border Patrol caught. That’s up 524% from 2020.

There were 389,155 known gotaways at the border in Fiscal Year 2021, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas just testified.

Known gotaways are people who cross illegally and are spotted on cameras, sensors, or other methods, but Border Patrol doesn’t have the manpower to get to them in time to apprehend. There were more than 62,000 last month alone, and that doesn’t account for unknown gotaways.

Look at fighting age men cross. Notice the huge backpacks. Those are the same type that most drug dealers use:

TX: CAUGHT ON CAMERA—A large group of migrants trekking through a private ranch in Kinney Co. last night. DPS confirms that this group was not apprehended. They now contribute to the “known gotaways” this year— Already surpassing 300,000 since October— 62,000 in March alone.

🧵 pic.twitter.com/Xt2etNJ15i — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) April 30, 2022

This is five months ago, via SecureBorderIntel:

DHS Secretary Mayorkas is a liar. He’s not stupid, and he knows the truth. He is helping the administration overturn our government without firing a shot.

Over 2.5 million border encounters, more than half a million gotaways, thousands of pounds of illegal drugs, 40+ encounters with illegals on the terrorist watchlist… not a single American is buying this nonsense from @SecMayorkas. https://t.co/FEpZEY4Fkt — Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. (@RepGregMurphy) April 27, 2022

300,000+ “known gotaways” reported this FY (Oct-March) —On Capitol Hill, @SecMayorkas tells @RepThomasMassie he has “operational control” of southern border & that some migrants let into the US will “undoubtedly” commit crimes. Says all crossing deserve a chance to claim asylum: pic.twitter.com/BwwtHSXS9e — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) April 28, 2022

Biden is to some degree responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands of Americans from fentanyl overdoses. Make no mistake, Biden is a monster and these far left administration are monsters.

We’ve intercepted a record amount of fentanyl at the border. But just like the record number of illegal aliens evading Border Patrol, how much more fentanyl is getting by law enforcement and into our country to ruin lives? @RepGregSteube: pic.twitter.com/s6yoaxup4g — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) April 28, 2022

MEXICAN CARTELS

Fox News reported in 2013 that Mexican drug cartels are deep within our borders, establishing themselves as our new Mafiosa. The cartels are sending their most respected agents to set up shop. The cartels are showing up in our major cities like Chicago, Atlanta, New York, Columbus, Ohio, Louisville, Ky., and rural North Carolina. Suspects have also surfaced in Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota and Pennsylvania.

Then-Pennsylvania AG Kathleen Kane warned in January that drug cartels “are taking over our neighborhoods.”

This is what we are inviting in now.

