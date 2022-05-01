Cringe! Biden Gets a Standing Ovation, Later Calls Trump the ‘Plague’

Communist-enabler Joe Biden received a standing ovation at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. One of the last places left in the country where this would happen. That tells you all you need to know about the swamp media.

Biden made a lot of bad jokes about Republicans and a guy like him shouldn’t cast aspersions on anyone.

He’s the first U.S. president to attend the usually annual gathering of journalists, politicos and celebrities since Barack Obama in 2016. Bumbling Biden made note of it and followed up with a dig at his predecessor former President Trump.

“It’s understandable. We had a horrible plague followed by two years of COVID,” Biden, the potted plant President said.

All I know is we weren’t at war, the borders were closed, crime was down, and there was no inflation. Bring back the plague.

Biden insulted Fox News. “I know there are a lot of questions about whether we should gather here tonight because of COVID. Well, we’re here to show the country that we’re getting through this pandemic. Plus, everyone has to prove they are fully vaccinated and boosted,” Biden said. “Just contact your favorite Fox News reporter. They’re all here. Vaccinated and boosted.”

He is obnoxious.

The AP actually said the dinner brought back ‘political normalcy’. That’s the swamp media for you.

Joe Biden goes full cringe at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Listen to these “jokes” about Republicans. Even the left wing audience is embarrassed and humiliated pic.twitter.com/E4K2sxZebw — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 1, 2022

He also praised the reporters one-sided reporting on Ukraine.

President Joe Biden praised journalists covering the Russian invasion of Ukraine as he resumed a Washington tradition of speaking at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner pic.twitter.com/l61JUTbe2b — Reuters (@Reuters) May 1, 2022

Related