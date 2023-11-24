Biden’s Using Wartime Powers to Kill Off Many Gas Appliances

On November 17th, Sentinel reported that Biden and his Obama staff were spending money on electric heat pump factories no one needed. No one is asking for it, except perhaps recipients of government’s largesse. Biden used wartime powers to do it, with almost no one in the media questioning it.

The White House utilized the Defense Production Act to mobilize the production of heat pumps. The government is choosing winners and losers using tax dollars from a bill that increases inflation – the Inflation Reduction Act.

It’s going to affect all of our gas appliances.

In addition to consumer furnaces, over the last several months, the DOE has unveiled new standards for a wide variety of other appliances, including gas stoves, clothes washers, refrigerators, and air conditioners. According to the DOE, its past and planned appliance regulations will save Americans $570 billion and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 2.4 billion metric tons over the next 30 years.

The Institute for Energy Research Listed Key Takeaways

President Biden has invoked the Defense Production Act to justify subsidizing the manufacture of electric heat pumps despite electric heating technologies costing more to install and run than natural gas heat. The Energy Information Administration projects this winter’s heating bills to average $601 for natural gas users but $1,063 for those using electricity. The Biden Administration is making natural gas harder to produce, transport, and consume while subsidizing heat pump manufacturing even though China is the dominant producer of heat pumps. Biden is pushing electrification across the economy (electrifying heat, cooking, transport, etc.) despite natural gas being cheaper than electricity.

Despite the expense and the lack of resources, Joe Biden plans to electrify everything, and he’s using war powers to do it. It would be far more expensive than natural gas, and it’s all for this [fake] emergency of climate change.

As the Energy Institute said, it’s a misuse of wartime authority. He’s falsely claiming he’s advancing national security for an allegedly climate-friendly energy.

It will be far more expensive. They are not telling Americans the truth.

Reliant on China

The Energy Institute notes that fossil fuels still produce about 60 percent of the nation’s electricity, [and he plans to replace it with energy that makes us wholly reliant on China].

“The administration wants to replace fossil fuel electricity with wind and solar power that are both weather-driven and intermittent, requiring expensive backup power. Much of the world market for wind and solar is dominated by China, as are the batteries made necessary by their intermittent performance,” reports the Energy Institute.

Biden’s forking over $169 million to companies to build heat pumps no one wants because they are expensive. Once the subsidies go away, it will become very expensive.

“Currently, China produces 40 percent of the world’s heat pumps, making it the largest producer and exporter of heat pumps in the world, according to the International Energy Agency. China dominates most of the technologies and minerals needed for Biden’s energy transition.

The Energy Department also plans to use the Defense Production Act to ramp up the production of electric grid components, solar energy, insulation, and hydrogen energy components, regardless of their cost and commercial viability.

It Will Affect Many Middle Class Appliances

“The administration is already imposing several restrictions on the use of gas-powered appliances. Biden’s Energy Department announced new efficiency standards for residential gas furnaces, pool pumps, battery chargers, dehumidifiers, ceiling fans, incandescent light bulbs, and gas stoves that would severely curtail their use. To make the change more palatable, the Biden administration is offering rebates on the use of electric appliances in homes.”

Rebates are a Trojan Horse. They’re only temporary, and when they’re over, you’re left with extremely expensive energy. This is what people are finding out with the EV cars now that the subsidies are going away.

The Biden administration wants new homes to be all-electric, costing Americans more as electricity prices have increased 21 percent since Biden became President. Currently, China is the world’s largest producer and exporter of heat pumps, which is not surprising as China dominates most of the technologies and minerals needed for Biden’s energy transition.

By pushing electric technologies, Biden is deciding what is best for American consumers, eliminating choice. Past history has shown that the government does not do well in picking technologies that consumers want. Nonetheless, Biden pushes to spend taxpayer dollars on his pet projects.

