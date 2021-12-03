Liz Cheney Threatens Donald Trump with Criminal Charges

















Rep. Liz Cheney is relentless and arrogant when it comes to Donald Trump and anyone who gets in her way. All she cares about is her mindless pursuit of Trump, destroying him, and any chance he has of winning the presidency. The country be damned.

“President Trump continues to make the same false claims about a stolen election, with which he has misled millions of Americans. These are the same claims he knows provoked violence in the past. He has recently suggested that he wants to debate members of this committee,” Cheney said.

“This committee’s investigation into the violent assault on our Capitol on Jan. 6 is not a game. When this committee convenes hearings, witnesses will be called to testify under oath,” she continued. “Any communication Mr. Trump has with this committee will be under oath. And if he persists in lying then, he will be accountable under the laws of this great nation and subject to criminal penalties for every false word he speaks.”

Maybe she’s the fool to believe 81 million people voted for Joe Biden? As for violence, she says nothing about Antifa or Black Lives Matter, two violent, communist groups that want to overturn our government.

Cheney’s a piece of work.

Cheney:Trump has recently suggested that he wants to debate members of this committee. Any communications Mr. Trump has with this committee will be under oath and if he persists in lying then, he will accountable.. and subject to criminal penalties for every false word he speaks pic.twitter.com/fO169OS5lX — Acyn (@Acyn) December 2, 2021

