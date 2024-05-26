Biden’s West Point Speech Went Swimmingly

By
M DOWLING
-
0
18

Joe Biden tried to sound tough at West Point, but his dead brain cells kept short-circuiting. At one point, after a dead-brain moment, he concluded that getting into the issue “gets him a little excited.” Nice save, said no one ever.

He interrupted his nonstop vacation to give the commencement speech. Too bad he didn’t stay on the beach.

He marched to the stage with grand music playing while doing his dementia man shuffle with a slight break to inspect the wall.

Dead brain cell moments in the next clip.

Knowing where to go is a little difficult for the most powerful leader in the world.

He looks almost together here.

The teleprompter paused for a bit. When the teleprompter goes out, he goes out with it.

In this clip, he had to tell people when to clap. Subtle.

The full quote for this one is as follows. “That these dead shall not have died in vain– that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.” Lincoln didn’t cough.

The speakers talked about duty, honor, and country, and then Biden, who is trying to destroy the country, lied. Biden told his naval appointment lie again. He slurred incoherently with a story that doesn’t even work with known timelines.

According to his PR, Biden’s West Point Message was Leadership, Values, and Global Challenges

This was scary. He drank without assistance. Everyone was clapping for the graduates while he was drinking. What was in that bottle? Pep pills?


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments