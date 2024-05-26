Biden’s West Point Speech Went Swimmingly

Joe Biden tried to sound tough at West Point, but his dead brain cells kept short-circuiting. At one point, after a dead-brain moment, he concluded that getting into the issue “gets him a little excited.” Nice save, said no one ever.

He interrupted his nonstop vacation to give the commencement speech. Too bad he didn’t stay on the beach.

He marched to the stage with grand music playing while doing his dementia man shuffle with a slight break to inspect the wall.

Crooked Joe Biden shuffles onto the stage at the West Point commencement ceremony pic.twitter.com/sOk5thEmFP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 25, 2024

Dead brain cell moments in the next clip.

BIDEN (confused again): “The fall he a tied, that fall he decided, look — I shouldn’t get into this, probably.” pic.twitter.com/YmCefGpnTc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 25, 2024

Knowing where to go is a little difficult for the most powerful leader in the world.

This way, Crooked Joe pic.twitter.com/UAPiNODtsW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 25, 2024

He looks almost together here.

“Mr. President, sir” — you’re going too slow. Stand back there. pic.twitter.com/Vprt9erXgE — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 25, 2024

The teleprompter paused for a bit. When the teleprompter goes out, he goes out with it.

In this clip, he had to tell people when to clap. Subtle.

BIDEN: “You can clap for that” pic.twitter.com/UIM9CuW6UF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 25, 2024

The full quote for this one is as follows. “That these dead shall not have died in vain– that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.” Lincoln didn’t cough.

BIDEN: “As President Lincoln said — *COUGH*” pic.twitter.com/uOo0dReVmq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 25, 2024

The speakers talked about duty, honor, and country, and then Biden, who is trying to destroy the country, lied. Biden told his naval appointment lie again. He slurred incoherently with a story that doesn’t even work with known timelines.

According to his PR, Biden’s West Point Message was Leadership, Values, and Global Challenges

Biden tells West Point graduates that he was “appointed” to the Naval Academy, where he “wanted to play football.” He has repeated this lie many times before and there is still no record any of it ever happened. pic.twitter.com/JxLC1EG9fO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 25, 2024

This was scary. He drank without assistance. Everyone was clapping for the graduates while he was drinking. What was in that bottle? Pep pills?

